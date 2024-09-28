How To Connect An Android Phone To A Chromebook (And Why You May Need To)

Connecting your phone to your computer — whether it's using Phone Link on Windows with your Android or even connecting Phone Link to your iPhone – is an incredibly beneficial feature that makes transferring photos, videos, and files between devices easier than ever before. Gone are the days when you need to send an email to yourself or hunt down a USB cable to get a specific file you want onto your computer. Even Apple's ecosystem has made it easier for Apple users to share data between their devices. But what if you don't have a Windows or Apple computer? What if you use a Chromebook? Fear not, you're not left out of the loop.

Even Chromebook users have a way to connect their Android phone if they need to share files between devices. But connecting your Android to your Chromebook does more than that. You're also able to receive and send text messages, unlock the Chromebook with your phone, and sync chat notifications. In order to do so, you need to have ChromeOS version 71 or better, Android version 5.1 or better, and a Google Account you can sign into, both on your phone and your Chromebook. Just don't try to connect your Android if the Chromebook is owned by a school or business. It needs to be your personal Chromebook.

When you're ready to do so, there are a couple ways to connect your Android to your Chromebook.

