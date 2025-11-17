Black Friday Laptop Deals: 5 Of Best Buy's Deepest Discounts
Like just about every other major retailer out there, Best Buy is offering Black Friday deals this holiday season. That's great news for anyone looking for discounts on tech products, whether for themselves or for gift shopping, because Best Buy sells mostly consumer electronics. (Best Buy may not be the best place for trade-ins, though.) The retailer calls its Black Friday deals "Doorbusters," though you won't need to bust through the doors on Black Friday morning. Doorbuster discounts are also available online, allowing you to take advantage of lower prices right from your couch. Many of these sales are here early — and may not even be around by the time Black Friday arrives.
Some of Best Buy's sale prices range from just a few bucks to several hundreds of dollars, so you can potentially save a lot of money by shopping during its Doorbusters event. This is especially true if you're looking for a new laptop, as it's one of the more expensive product categories available. Best Buy is offering deep discounts on laptops from several major brands, which is good news to those who prefer specific manufacturers, such as Dell, Lenovo, or Samsung, over others.
Here are five of the biggest discounts Best Buy is offering before Black Friday. Keep in mind that the retailer stipulates that these sale prices are subject to change and that quantities are limited. If there's a particular computer you're shopping for, you may want to grab it before it ends up out of stock — which is more likely to happen if it's a lot cheaper than usual.
Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro 360
Normally $1,899.99, the Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 has a doorbuster price of $1,199.99 — a difference of $700. The 2-in-1 machine, which comes in moonstone gray, is equipped with a 3K (2880x1800) AMOLED touchscreen, capable of a 120 Hz refresh rate. At 400 nits, it's bright enough to be used in broad daylight. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with 16 gb RAM and a built-in 1 tb SSD, the device is more than capable to replace a desktop and serve as your primary computer.
Despite its hi-res display and fast speed, Samsung says it can last up to 21 hours on a single charge. The 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 includes an HDMI 2.1 port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Since it's a Samsung, it easily pairs with Galaxy smartphones. As with many Windows machines these days, the computer is also equipped with Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant, which can help manage tasks and summarize text.
The Book4 Pro 360 isn't the only Samsung laptop that's heavily discounted during Best Buy's sale. A Galaxy Book4 360 2-in-1 that's slightly smaller and less powerful is nearly $500 off and available for $869, while the Galaxy Book5 15.6-inch LED laptop is $350 less than usual. Two other huge deals are the Galaxy 16-inch Book4 Edge and Galaxy 15.6-inch Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 15.6 laptop, which are $550 and $650 off, respectively. With a $700 discount, this may be one of the biggest Black Friday deals you can find — but keep in mind that user reviews for Samsung laptops are fairly mixed.
Microsoft 15-inch Surface Copilot+ PC (7th Edition)
When equipped with 32 gb RAM and 1 tb storage, as well as Copilot+, the seventh-generation Microsoft 15-inch Surface Copilot+ PC normally costs over two grand. However, Best Buy has slashed that cost by $550, so its sale price is $1,549.99. At the heart of the Microsoft Surface is a Snapdragon X Elite 2024, whose NPU is capable of 45 trillion operations per second. This much processing power is what makes the machine a Copilot+ PC, which are computers whose hardware is specifically built around AI and getting the most out of the new technology.
With Copilot+, you can upscale photos and add live captions to new languages in real time. One of its most buzzworthy features is Recall, which constantly takes snapshots of your screen. While those invested in privacy may balk at the idea, this allows Copilot to easily retrieve information for you, whether it's an email conversation you're looking for or a website whose name you've forgotten.
Other Surface products are also on sale during Best Buy's Doorbusters event. You can get a 15-inch Surface Copilot+ PC (7th Edition) with half the RAM and still save $500. The 13.8-inch iteration of the Microsoft Surface 7th Edition also has 16 gb RAM and is available for $1,119.99, which is $480 off its usual price.
Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC
After Apple introduced its in-house Apple Silicon processors, the company raised the bar for laptops overnight. The company hasn't left PCs in the dust, though. At least one Dell laptop surpasses the M3 MacBook — the ARM-based XPS 13. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Dell XPS 13 also has the premium cost one typically expects from Apple, though Best Buy is discounting the Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ PC by $500, so you can pick one up for just $999.99.
The "13" in the name isn't the generation — it's the size, as the laptop has a 13.4-inch OLED display that also doubles as a touchscreen. The display caps at a 60 Hz frame rate and a 2880 x 1800 resolution, but offers up to 400 nits of brightness and is anti-reflective. Constructed from Gorilla Glass 3, the display is equipped with QHD+, DCI-P3, and quad audio. It's not a convertible, so you won't be able to use the machine exactly like a tablet, though it only weighs 2.6 pounds and is just 14.8 mm thin.
This particular configuration comes with 16 gb RAM and 512 gb storage and is powered by the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80. As a Copilot+ PC, it also offers AI features like Recall and Click to Do. The Dell XPS 13 comes in either platinum or graphite models — this discounted laptop is the latter.
HP 16-inch OMEN Gaming Laptop
Gamers can also take advantage of Best Buy's Black Friday event as well. Not all computers are alike, and if you're looking for one of the best laptops for gaming you're likely looking for one that prioritizes graphics and processing power. The HP 16-inch OMEN Gaming Laptop checks off those boxes and is discounted by $430 at Best Buy for Black Friday.
The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX with 32GB DDR5 memory and has a 1 tb SSD, so you'll be able to download several games if you're looking to play offline. It also has a gaming-friendly 144 Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 card, though it's not 4K. Instead, it's a full-HD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution. The display is LED and has 300 nits of brightness, with anti-glare protection if you're looking to play outside or under bright lights. The computer is a traditional laptop, in the sense that it's a clamshell with no touchscreen.
Other gaming-centric hardware includes HyperX dual speakers and DTS: X Ultra 3D spatial technology for more immersive audio, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and a 4-zone RGB keyboard with 26-key rollover and anti-ghosting, as well as plenty of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, RJ-45, AC smart pin, 3.5 mm headphone/mic, and HDMI 2.1. If you also like to stream or chat on Discord, it comes with an HP True Vision FHD camera and a camera shutter to cover the lens when you want to ensure your privacy.
Lenovo 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1
One of the Lenovo laptops that should be on your radar is the Yoga 7i, which Best Buy is offering for $420 less than usual, making its Black Friday sale for the price just $629.99. It's a touchscreen laptop in storm gray that includes 16 gb RAM and a 1 tb SSD. The Lenovo 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 runs on a 12-core Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor and also uses Intel HD graphics through an LED display that's capable of 1920 x 1200 resolution. Included with the computer are a 30-day trial of Microsoft Office 365 and McAfee LiveSafe, as well as two months of free Adobe Creative Cloud.
The 16-inch Yoga 7i weighs 4.63 pounds and is 0.75 inches thin. This lightweight design is due in part to a smaller screen and the mission of a disc drive. As a 2-in-1 convertible, the Yoga 7i is built with a 360-degree flip-and-fold design that allows it to be used as a laptop, tablet, rent, or stand. Lenovo Transition will even automatically switch certain apps to full screen when changing the configuration. Other features include four integrated stereo speakers, optimized Dolby audio with Surround Virtualizer, HDMI 2.1, Micro SD support, a backlit keyboard, multitouch touchpad, fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm jack, and a built-in FHD webcam and mic.
