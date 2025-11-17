Black Friday Laptop Deals: 5 Of Best Buy's Deepest Discounts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Like just about every other major retailer out there, Best Buy is offering Black Friday deals this holiday season. That's great news for anyone looking for discounts on tech products, whether for themselves or for gift shopping, because Best Buy sells mostly consumer electronics. (Best Buy may not be the best place for trade-ins, though.) The retailer calls its Black Friday deals "Doorbusters," though you won't need to bust through the doors on Black Friday morning. Doorbuster discounts are also available online, allowing you to take advantage of lower prices right from your couch. Many of these sales are here early — and may not even be around by the time Black Friday arrives.

Some of Best Buy's sale prices range from just a few bucks to several hundreds of dollars, so you can potentially save a lot of money by shopping during its Doorbusters event. This is especially true if you're looking for a new laptop, as it's one of the more expensive product categories available. Best Buy is offering deep discounts on laptops from several major brands, which is good news to those who prefer specific manufacturers, such as Dell, Lenovo, or Samsung, over others.

Here are five of the biggest discounts Best Buy is offering before Black Friday. Keep in mind that the retailer stipulates that these sale prices are subject to change and that quantities are limited. If there's a particular computer you're shopping for, you may want to grab it before it ends up out of stock — which is more likely to happen if it's a lot cheaper than usual.