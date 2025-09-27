Does Best Buy Offer Good Trade-In Value? Here's What We Found

Some people may not be aware that Best Buy has a trade-in program, offering store credit in exchange for your used electronics. The retailer doesn't go out of its way to make the program known, but it will give you store credit or a gift card in exchange for your devices. However, there are plenty of similar programs out there. Manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft offer their own trade-in deals, and owners also have the option of making an independent sale on a platform like eBay, Craigslist, or Facebook Marketplace, to name just a few. So, just how competitive are Best Buy's trade-in offers?

To put Best Buy's generosity to the test, we surveyed a range of products from different categories: smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, gaming consoles, and miscellaneous gadgets and accessories. For each product, we compared Best Buy's trade-in offer to those from comparative programs, as well as to its value on the secondhand market. To keep things simple, we looked at the topline models for each product category and assumed the item to be in good condition.

Let's cut to the chase: Best Buy's trade-in offers are rarely compelling, at least at the time of this writing. While some products (most notably Apple devices) command a somewhat reasonable value, most products from other brands do not. It can be worth checking to see whether Best Buy will give you a good deal on your used hardware, but you should prepare for disappointment. So, here's how Best Buy's trade-in program stacks up against other avenues owners can take to reclaim some value for their used devices.