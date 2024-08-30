Microsoft Copilot+ PCs: Everything You Need To Know

Microsoft has made aggressive moves to be at the forefront of the ongoing AI arms race, and Copilot+ PCs are the most visible result of that push. Simply put, these are PCs built with AI in mind, featuring neural processing units to enable new artificially intelligent features. Microsoft announced them in May, and the first batch of Copilot+ PCs have already hit the market from manufacturers like Samsung and HP, along with Surface devices from Microsoft itself.

Advertisement

All of the currently available Copilot+ PCs run on ARM processors. ARM, which stands for Advanced RISC Machine, is a type of system-on-chip (SoC) that integrates all primary components of a PC — CPU, RAM, GPU, and so on — into a single chip. This is the same kind of architecture that MacBooks with M-series chips run on, as well as all Androids and iPhones. In fact, this is the second major effort Microsoft has made to run Windows on ARM. Its first was the ill-fated Surface RT, one of the biggest mistakes in Microsoft's history. Microsoft has said that Copilot+ PCs are also forthcoming with chips from AMD and Intel.

However, while the focus is currently on Qualcomm Snapdragon X powered laptops, not all ARM laptops will necessarily be Copilot+ PCs, as Microsoft is reserving the designation for AI-focused machines. It is AI features that differentiate Copilot+ devices, not any specific hardware. Each Copilot+ PC has a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that enables AI applications. Currently, these include some AI photo generation and video editing tricks, along with camera enhancements and other small curiosities. It's obvious that Microsoft hopes more substantial features emerge to set Copilot+ devices apart as AI matures.

Advertisement