Microsoft Just Hit The Brakes On Windows Copilot+ PCs' Creepiest Feature

Microsoft recently introduced a fancy new feature called Recall for Copilot+ AI PCs offered under its Surface lineup, as well as OEM partners that are once again putting their faith in the Windows on Arm hype. Recall essentially acts as a photographic memory system for your PC, capturing a screenshot of your on-screen activity every five seconds. The objective is to let users retrace their past activity if they need to pull up information buried in their usage history.

That means even the material you may have deleted is logged in the form of screenshot(s) locally on your PC. Ever since the tool was introduced, experts have highlighted the massive privacy threat that Microsoft Copilot poses, particularly because this feature was enabled by default. Well, Microsoft is finally making a course correction with two major changes.

First, Recall will be disabled by default. Users will now have to enable it manually during the setup process for their PC to save snapshots of their activity. There are already tools in place that let users delete past snapshots, set a time duration, and create exceptions for certain sensitive websites and apps.