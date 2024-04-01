Here's Why Congress Banned Microsoft's Copilot AI

Late in 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order that set new standards for AI safety and guardrails around its development. After completing the initial 150-day actions outlined in the order on March 28, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a government-wide policy to counter the risks of AI, build transparency, enhance oversight, and specify how federal agencies can use AI. But it seems the approach is a bit heavy-handed in some quarters, specifically Congress.

According to an internal notice obtained by Axios, Congressional staffers have been banned from using Microsoft Copilot, a suite of AI tools available across the company's ecosystem of products and the web. Catherine Szpindor, Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2020, has reportedly communicated that Copilot is "unauthorized for House use." The restrictions apply to the commercial version of Copilot, which is available as a free tool and via subscription.

The company is reportedly developing a version of Copilot as part of an Azure cloud and Microsoft 365 bundle to meet the advanced security compliance requirements of government agencies. However, Szpindor's office has confirmed that these government-focused AI tools provided by Microsoft will be required to undergo vetting before they are allowed for use by staffers.