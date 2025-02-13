MacBook Air Vs. MacBook Pro: Which Is Better For Your Laptop Needs?

The MacBook has always been iconic, but Apple's transition to its in-house M-series of chipsets has solidified its position as a leader in the market for thin and light laptops. Regardless of which MacBook you decide to pick up from the past five years, you are sure to get your hands on a premium-feeling laptop that packs in remarkably good performance, all the while lasting exceptionally long.

Currently, Apple's lineup consists of the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple spaces out upgrades for these models, which is why the MacBook Pro is currently based on the latest M4 silicon, while the MacBook Air models that were released in March 2024 run on the M3 chips. You will also notice higher-end variants of the M4 chip when you shop for a Pro model.

It sounds obvious enough that the MacBook Pro can deliver more performance and is better suited for heavy lifting. However, there are other key differences between the Air and Pro models, beyond just performance gains. If you've been looking to switch to Mac, it's natural to be torn between the relatively affordable MacBook Air or the expensive yet powerful MacBook Pro. From variations in display technology to different I/O options, here is everything you need to know about the Air and Pro models of the MacBook — and find out which one matches your needs the best.

