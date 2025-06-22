10 Laptops That Are Worth Buying Used

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for a laptop, there is a plethora of brands making multiple computers catered to various demographics and price points. While some may decide to buy a certain variant based on specifications and requirements, others may have a fixed budget in mind. Now, you may want a feature-packed laptop that can perform intensive tasks or run the latest games, but you may not necessarily have a high budget. In such cases, you will have to settle for a computer that doesn't pack as much power but falls within your budget. Unless, of course, you decide to buy a used or refurbished laptop.

The biggest advantage of buying a used laptop is the drastic reduction in price. You can get a slightly older model for considerably cheaper compared to a newer model from the same brand. This way, you can get a laptop that's powerful but doesn't break the bank at the same time. Apart from saving your money, used and refurbished products also contribute to saving the environment from e-waste. Buying used goods extends the life cycle of a product and prevents it from going into landfills. Now that's certainly a win-win. That said, not all laptops are worth buying used. So, to make your job easier, we've listed some of the best laptop brands, models, and lineups that are worth getting on the second-hand market. The list included options at multiple price points and for different purposes — from budget laptops for students to gaming powerhouses for enthusiasts.