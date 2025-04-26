10 Laptops With The Most Interesting Features

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To many people, the only difference between a laptop and a desktop PC is the former's portability. You wouldn't need to rely on a full-sized computer's durability as much as a laptop's, which is why the most reliable laptop brands are taken into careful consideration by many buyers. However, laptops have their own unique capabilities, allowing them to boast features that few other machines can match. In fact, some laptops are special because they're more similar to desktops, standing above similar devices thanks to performance-boosting enhancements.

What makes a laptop truly "interesting" is subjective, but there are a few that stand out for various reasons. Some might have improved visuals that can't normally be found in their form factor, while others might take things a step further with truly innovative hardware. If you decide to get one of these for yourself, you'll almost certainly be using it differently from any other laptop you'll see.