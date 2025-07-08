13 Traditional Travel Items Your Smartphone Has Replaced

Any seasoned traveler will testify that physical maps were once absolutely necessary but completely impractical. Who could forget desperately coaching passengers who had the paper key to your destination stretched across the dashboard and half the windshield? Or pulling over every few minutes to spread it across the hood and squint at the tiny print? Finding your way around unfamiliar streets while trying not to look like a tourist was also a joy, and there always seemed to be a coffee stain obscuring the exact area you needed to see. Then, of course, there was the horror of wrestling with the unwieldy beast when it came time to fold it back down.

Thankfully, you can now navigate streets like a local and negotiate highways without missing lanes or exits. Map apps guide users through alleyways and boulevards with ease, even offering real-time traffic reports and rerouting suggestions. No unfolding and attempted refolding is required. You don't even need to touch your phone if you're driving. Wake up your smart assistant and ask it for directions.

It was Google Maps that first changed the navigation game. It still packs in more features and smarter tools than others and is easily the best map app for finding your way around cities. It also has well-stocked, community-driven reviews to help you find good coffee shops or restaurants when it's time to stop. Maps.me is another good option, especially for hikers. It offers off-grid essentials that Google often doesn't, like water sources and detailed trails. So, even if you're one to miss the origami challenges of the past, the best place for physical maps now is in the glove box as an emergency backup or proudly displayed on a kitchen wall, coffee stains and all.