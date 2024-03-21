5 Things You Didn't Realize Your Android Clock App Could Do

You often take the stock clock app on your Android phone for granted. After all, all it does is tell the time and wake you up. It may also have a stopwatch and a timer, but that's often pretty much it.

But did you know that the Google Clock app has a few more features to help you build your sleeping habits and wake up fresh? Note that this is likely not the stock app on your phone, especially if you have a Samsung or Vivo device.

So, if you want a better clock experience, download the Google Clock app and use it as the primary clock app on your phone. It also has widgets, so you can use it as the primary way of telling the time from your home screen. Unfortunately, this app isn't available on iOS, so you'll have to settle for one of the best smart clocks or other third-party clock apps if you have an iPhone.