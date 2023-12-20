How To Create Your Own Musical Jingles Using Microsoft Copilot

Copilot, Microsoft's AI chatbot, can now also be your co-songwriter — if you want to write music, that is. Microsoft has partnered up with Suno, which has made a name for itself with its AI-generated music technology, to allow Copilot users to create short songs using just a brief text prompt. While the relatively-new AI has left users a little underwhelmed so far, Microsoft says it hopes this new feature "will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone."

With Suno, Copilot will help you compose a little jingle without needing to know how to read music, play any instruments, or know how to sing. All you need to do is provide a general theme for the song, like "making breakfast," and how you'd like it to sound. Suno's text-to-song AI model, Chirp, can mimic genres including rock, pop, and K-pop, as well as styles like melodic or fast. However, you can't use specific artists as a reference for now — likely to avoid any copyright disputes.

Copilot's collaboration with Suno has already begun rolling out, though not to everyone right away. Microsoft says the rollout will be "ramping up in the coming weeks," so if you don't currently have access to the feature, you should soon. From there, you'll be able to make your own kind of music.