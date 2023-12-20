How To Create Your Own Musical Jingles Using Microsoft Copilot
Copilot, Microsoft's AI chatbot, can now also be your co-songwriter — if you want to write music, that is. Microsoft has partnered up with Suno, which has made a name for itself with its AI-generated music technology, to allow Copilot users to create short songs using just a brief text prompt. While the relatively-new AI has left users a little underwhelmed so far, Microsoft says it hopes this new feature "will open new horizons for creativity and fun, making music creation accessible to everyone."
With Suno, Copilot will help you compose a little jingle without needing to know how to read music, play any instruments, or know how to sing. All you need to do is provide a general theme for the song, like "making breakfast," and how you'd like it to sound. Suno's text-to-song AI model, Chirp, can mimic genres including rock, pop, and K-pop, as well as styles like melodic or fast. However, you can't use specific artists as a reference for now — likely to avoid any copyright disputes.
Copilot's collaboration with Suno has already begun rolling out, though not to everyone right away. Microsoft says the rollout will be "ramping up in the coming weeks," so if you don't currently have access to the feature, you should soon. From there, you'll be able to make your own kind of music.
How to generate your own song using Microsoft Copilot
The instructions to generate your own song using the new feature are pretty simple and straightforward, because Copilot will be doing nearly all the work. You'll first need to install Suno as a plugin, however, before the AI will be able to turn your text into music. Here's what you need to do to create your own musical jingles using Microsoft Copilot:
- Sign into your Microsoft account.
- Open a conversation with Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) by going to copilot.microsoft.com
- Turn on the Suno plugin, or click on the Suno logo that says, "Make music with Suno." You can typically find the plugin menu in the upper right.
- Once Suno is enabled, you can ask Copilot to make a song by using conversational text, just as you would prompt it for other information or tasks. For example, you can say something like: "Write a rap song about brushing your teeth."
- Your song will be generated shortly. From there, Microsoft suggests you "jam along to your new tune" or share it with others, including on social media.
The songs can generare pretty quickly, though they may take a few minutes. Each generated song will typically be 20 to 40 seconds in length, so don't expect any extended ballads. Along with the ability to hear the song, you'll also get simple AI-generated cover art,c as well as the lyrics in text — which are even broken down into verse and chorus. That way, you can even sing along to your own co-creation.