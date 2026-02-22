How Long You Can Expect Your New MacBook Air To Last

We all know a few MacBook Air users who refuse to give up on their ancient models, the ones with a glowing Apple logo or an Intel-based processor (Apple stopped using them after 2020). Despite these Macs not seeing an update in years and not being able to easily replace the battery at home, they use them every day and refuse to replace them.

For these users, the question of how long the device lasts comes down to how long it turns on and maintains its basic functionality, and that's what people around them think as well. That is a very optimistic way to look at it, especially for a first-time buyer who wants to invest in a device with a potential lifespan of a decade, but "lasting" doesn't only refer to surviving physically.

A MacBook Air's lifespan is determined by two different factors: hardware durability and software longevity. While the first refers to how long the components (RAM, SSD, chipset, keyboard, etc.) continue to function, the second is how long Apple continues to release operating system and security updates for the device. For most users, it is the software that ultimately decides when a MacBook Air's time is up.