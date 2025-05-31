Can You Replace Your Laptop Battery At Home? Why It's Not So Easy Anymore

If there's one clear edge laptops have over desktop computers, it's their built-in power source. With the rechargeable battery, you no longer have to stay glued near an outlet all the time, or worry about losing unsaved documents in a power interruption. Plus, you get to work even in the most remote and off-grid locations.

Unfortunately, laptop batteries don't last forever and require replacement after an average of two to five years. You'll know it's time to buy a new battery when your laptop takes too long to charge, its charge level drops faster than it used to, and you're experiencing overheating and unwanted shutdowns.

In the days of yore, this would have been an easy fix, since the batteries of laptops then were just sitting outside the case. You could quickly remove it, usually by sliding the release latch and pulling it out. Then, you would simply push in the new battery and call it a day.

These days, though, replacing your laptop battery at home isn't as easy anymore. Sure, technically, you can still do so. But if you're unaccustomed to using a screwdriver or aren't confident in your disassembling skills, then it's better to have a professional replace your laptop battery. Here's the reason why.

