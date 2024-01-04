5 Harbor Freight Tools You Should Have For Working On Your PC Or Laptop
Putting together a PC yourself, instead of going down the prebuilt path, is a good way to save a lot of money, but you'll need to be prepared for the process. This requires having a set of tools to put everything together, and you might not have what you need if you're not an avid DIYer. Working on a laptop is trickier thanks to the smaller size, but you won't be able to ignore the warning signs of a failing one forever. Luckily, you don't need anything that will break the bank, and everything can be picked up from Harbor Freight in-store or online.
Strong user scores back up everything you see on this list, as it's important to know what you're picking up has been reliable for buyers. Nobody likes to buy something only to have it break on them after a few uses. For a more in-depth explanation of why these items were chosen, read on to the end to find our methodology.
Pittsburgh Screwdriver Set, 22 Piece
Taking apart a laptop or building a PC will require a screwdriver. In many cases, you'll need a Phillips head, but there are scenarios where a different head is required depending on what screws you're working with. Harbor Freight offers a 22-piece set from Pittsburgh that'll cover all your bases for $10.99. It's tough to go wrong here, considering you're getting far more than you'll need, which means you'll be able to have a screwdriver handy for things outside of working with a computer. The screwdrivers come in varying sizes, so you'll have something that can fit into the little nooks and crannies a laptop screw is hiding in, and you'll also be covered when working with a full-sized PC motherboard.
User reviews come in for the set at 4.5/5 on Harbor Freight's website, and the value is pointed out a lot. Getting 22 screwdrivers for about $11 means paying around 50 cents each. If that seems like a lot of screwdrivers for you, each is marked on the handle, so you shouldn't have to do much digging around if you're looking for a specific size.
Ames Instruments 12:1 Infrared Laser Thermometer
Troubleshooting a built PC can be difficult, especially if you have no idea what could be causing issues. If overheating is an issue, you can easily pinpoint the problem with an infrared laser thermometer. Things like your RAM, CPU, and GPU can all be prone to heating problems, and pointing the Ames Instruments thermometer at those components will let you know if they are your culprit. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $24.99, with a 4.6/5 user score based on over 3,000 reviews. PC temperatures are typically monitored in Celsius by default, so it's good that this thermometer has that and Fahrenheit as options.
Buyers point out the ease of using this tool as it's as simple as pointing at something and aiming the red dot where you want the temperature read. It's a very simple process that makes troubleshooting heating problems a breeze. As a bonus, you can use this thermometer for various things around the house, like seeing if you have a frozen pipe.
Storehouse 11 in. UV-Resistant Black Cable Ties, 100-Pack
Cable management is important when building a PC, and while some cases do offer built-in ways to do that, not everyone is so lucky to have one that offers easy solutions. Storehouse cable ties are an excellent fix to that problem as you can round up all of the loose cords that are being spread around all over the place and bunch them together. You can pick up a 100-pack of ties from Harbor Freight for $3.49, so it's a very inexpensive way to tidy up the inside of your case — something many people value if they have a glass side that allows people to see inside. Tidy cables also increase airflow and keep your PC cooler.
While you'd expect zip ties like this to simply work, you can rest assured they are very highly reviewed by Harbor Freight shoppers. These ties have a 4.8/5 rating with over 8,000 reviews. Picking up 100 will be more than enough for a PC, so feel free to use the extras on other things around the house.
Braun 300 Lumen Magnetic Pocket Work Light
Working on a laptop or PC means you're usually in a tight space with a lot of natural light blocked by your head or other body parts. A way around this is picking up a flashlight, and you can get one for cheap from Harbor Freight. Having a bulky light isn't necessary for working on PCs, which is why the Braun magnetic pocket worklight works here. What makes this light stand out from the competition is the fact it's magnetic. That allows it to stick onto the site of your PC case to remain stationary, but you also have the option of holding it if you'd like. It's 300 lumens, which doesn't make it the strongest light source in the world, but it'll be more than enough for working on a PC or laptop.
Harbor Freight shoppers are pleased with the purchase as this light comes with a 4.6/5 rating on the website. Its magnetic nature gets a lot of praise, and it's part of what makes it such a versatile light. If you're ever doing car work, you can attach this right to the hood and have a light, too.
12 in. Locking Clamp Pliers
Nobody likes dropping a screw into a tight spot where your fingers just can't fit. Instead of shaking your laptop or PC around hoping to jar it loose, you can grab a pair of locking clamp pliers from Harbor Freight that'll let you fit right into those narrow areas. You can get a pair of them for $8.99, and they'll let you reach under your motherboard or wherever you dropped your screw to help you get it back out. It's a very handy tool to have around for any DIY projects if you're prone to dropping things.
With 400 reviews on the Harbor Freight website, this pair of locking clamp pliers has a 4.7/5 rating. They do exactly what you'll need them to do, so you don't have to worry about scratching up your fingers reaching for a screw if you pick up a pair. The low price makes it hard to go wrong, especially if you find more uses for them, like fishing things out of a drain.
Why were these items chosen?
Working on a PC and laptop can be tricky, and everything on this list will make the whole process much smoother. Many people can get by with just a screwdriver, but there are many things you can pick up that add so many quality-of-life changes it's hard to pass up. High user scores back up everything on the list because it's very important to know other people have had success with their purchases. After all, you don't want to get burned buying something that doesn't work.