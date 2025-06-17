5 Windows Laptops With Amazing Battery Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lately, the MacBook has consistently been recommended as one of the best laptops in terms of battery life and efficiency. That being said, the Windows space no longer has the terrible reputation of laptops that give you battery anxiety. Improvements in hardware selection and the switch to ARM-based chips means that there are a few solid contenders that deliver on exceptional battery life.

There still may be several reasons to switch from Windows to Mac, especially if you already own other Apple products and cherish a seamless ecosystem. However, for many, completely transitioning over to a whole new operating system is not a viable option. Windows machines still reign supreme in aspects like customizability, upgradability, choice, and overall affordability.

Battery life is a metric quite difficult to universalize across different products, given how certain laptops are built for handling different kinds of workloads. Many laptop manufacturers, including Apple, tout numbers like 18 hours of battery life. In real-world use, this will vary dramatically. As someone who uses resource-intensive apps like Photoshop and Premiere Pro with a bunch of Chrome tabs in the background, anywhere from 8-10 hours of uninterrupted battery life is what I consider extremely solid.

Based on expert reviews, here are five of the best Windows laptops with high battery endurance that you can buy currently. You can find out more about our selection criteria for this list at the end of this read.