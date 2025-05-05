What Does The 'PD' In USB PD Stand For & And Why Is It Important To USB Devices?

With the growing number of devices that most people use today, be it smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, wireless earbuds, and other gadgets, charging them quickly and efficiently becomes important. That's exactly the problem USB PD aims to solve. But what exactly is USB PD, and what makes it so special?

The 'PD' in USB PD stands for Power Delivery. USB PD is a universal fast charging standard used in most modern-day smartphones, laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. This enables you to use a single charger to power a variety of devices, eliminating the need to carry different chargers.

USB PD was first launched back in 2012 and is currently in its third revision. The latest version can deliver up to 240W, while the older versions, namely USB PD 1.0 and 2.0, topped out at 100W. While those earlier versions worked with USB-A to USB-C cables, USB PD 3.0 requires USB-C on both ends.