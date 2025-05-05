What Does The 'PD' In USB PD Stand For & And Why Is It Important To USB Devices?
With the growing number of devices that most people use today, be it smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, wireless earbuds, and other gadgets, charging them quickly and efficiently becomes important. That's exactly the problem USB PD aims to solve. But what exactly is USB PD, and what makes it so special?
The 'PD' in USB PD stands for Power Delivery. USB PD is a universal fast charging standard used in most modern-day smartphones, laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. This enables you to use a single charger to power a variety of devices, eliminating the need to carry different chargers.
USB PD was first launched back in 2012 and is currently in its third revision. The latest version can deliver up to 240W, while the older versions, namely USB PD 1.0 and 2.0, topped out at 100W. While those earlier versions worked with USB-A to USB-C cables, USB PD 3.0 requires USB-C on both ends.
Why is USB PD special?
Higher power output isn't the only feature that makes USB PD special. It also supports multiple voltage levels like 5V, 9V, 15V, and 20V, and enables communication between both the charger and the connected device to determine the appropriate voltage level. For instance, if a smartphone only requires 18W, the USB PD charger will only supply exactly that. Similarly, a lower power headset will only receive the power it needs. This not only reduces energy waste and prevents overheating, but also makes the charging process safer.
Another feature that separates USB PD from other charging technologies is its bidirectional power delivery. While older USB chargers can only deliver power from the charger to the device, USB PD allows the power to flow both to and from the device. This means that you can use a smartphone that supports USB PD to charge another device, such as a laptop.
To take full advantage of USB PD, you need to have a charger, a cable, and a device that all support the standard. Also, it's important to note that while USB PD is capable of delivering up to 240W of power, most smartphones max out around 45W, and laptops usually demand up to 100W of power. That said, companies like Oppo have been working on a 240W charger, so it's likely only a matter of time before the higher wattage support becomes a standard across devices.