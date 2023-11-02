How To Use Reverse Charging On iPhone 15 (And Why You Might Want To)

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 at the Wonderlust event on September 12, 2023, it came as no surprise that it featured a USB-C port instead of the traditional lightning port that distinguished iPhones for years. Before its launch, the European Union had, in 2021, requested Apple to incorporate USB-C in its iPhone models. However, Apple declined, arguing that such a move would stifle innovation. Fast forward to 2022, an agreement was reached between the European Parliament and E.U. member states, mandating that all smartphones and electronic devices sold within the E.U. must be equipped with a USB-C port by the end of 2024, and Apple had to adhere.

The introduction of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 saw mixed reactions. Some were pleased to finally have this technology on iPhones, as it offered faster data transfers and charging speeds. However, others expressed frustration at the loss of the iconic lightning port, with questions arising about the fate of the lightning cables in their possessions. Nonetheless, one advantage of Apple's adoption of USB-C is the iPhone's newfound capability to support reverse charging. This goes beyond charging other iPhones and Android devices. It also accommodates accessories such as AirPods, Apple Watch, and other compatible small devices that support USB Power Delivery, delivering power up to 4.5 watts.