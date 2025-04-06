10 M4 MacBook Air Laptop Alternatives (From Every Price Point)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The upgraded M4 MacBook Air is undoubtedly a top-tier laptop for those who want a powerful machine in a portable form factor. It's slim, lightweight, packs a punch, and isn't exorbitantly priced — something you can't say often about Apple products. While it's a fantastic laptop, it runs macOS, and that can be a deal-breaker for many. Although there aren't any major issues with macOS per se, and macOS Sequoia has a bunch of useful features, some users may prefer a Windows PC primarily due to compatibility with certain apps. For instance, some apps and software only run on Windows and don't have a Mac version. If you're a student and your university relies on such software, you're forced to buy a Windows laptop.

Another reason for buying an M4 MacBook Air alternative could be gaming. While Macs have certainly gotten better at gaming thanks to casual games on Apple Arcade, the library is not even close to the graphic-intensive games one can play on Windows. Regardless of your reason to stick with Windows, we've compiled a list of the best M4 MacBook Air alternatives if you're in the market for a new laptop. We've taken into consideration all key factors such as performance, display, battery life, and most importantly — form factor, since the MacBook Air is well-known for being extremely lightweight. Moreover, we've also thrown in options across different price ranges so there's something for everyone, whether you're a student or a working professional.

