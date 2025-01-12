How To Tell Which Generation Your Intel CPU Is

Now that you know how to spot the CPU generation in an Intel processor name, the next step is finding out what specific chip is installed on your computer. There are several ways of doing so, depending on your operating system.

Advertisement

On Windows, you can simply check the PC's specs by opening Settings and navigating to System > About. You should immediately see the processor name under Device specifications. Sometimes, this name already includes the generation right in the beginning as in "11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400F" or "13th Gen Intel Core i5-1345U." But other times, it doesn't say the generation outright — only the standard name itself like "Intel Core i5-3350P" or "Intel Core i7-6600U." You can also check your computer's processor name by opening the System Information from the Start menu or going to the Performance tab in the Task Manager (right-click on the taskbar to launch Task Manager).

Meanwhile, on Linux platforms, just open a Terminal and type lscpu. Then, look for the Model name entry in the output (usually located at the start). For Mac computers with Intel processors from 2020 or earlier, you can also find the chip name via Terminal. Launch the Terminal app and input the command sysctl -a | grep machdep.cpu.brand_string.

Advertisement

After getting the exact name of the chip, you can proceed with finding the generation number as explained earlier. So for Core and Core Ultra processors, look for the first one or two numbers in the SKU.