What Do The Numbers And Letters Mean In Intel Processors?

If you use a computer, then you're already familiar with Intel, popularly known for its central processing units (CPUs) that power many of the very laptops or desktops you depend on daily. Intel was formed in 1968 and introduced its first product, the 3101 Schottky RAM, just a year later. From there, the tech giant has gone off to developing a wide range of electronic components — the 1101 static RAM also in 1969, the 1702 EPROM in 1971 (the first in the world), and the 8080 general-purpose microprocessor in 1974, just to name a few.

At present, Intel is the brains behind some of the most popular general-purpose and gaming CPUs in the market, and naturally, these modern chips are far more powerful than those from the company's early years. But it isn't just the chip performance that's changed — Intel's naming convention for its modern CPUs has also evolved. Now, its CPUs sport a seemingly random mix of numbers and letters like i7, 14900K, N305, and 150U.

To non-technical folks, they might appear as an unnecessary way of confusing people. However, these designations actually serve a purpose. In this guide, we'll unpack the meaning behind the numbers and letters in Intel's processors and help you make more sense of these names.

