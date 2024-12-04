How To Check Your PC's Specs And Plan Your Next Upgrade

Buying a new computer requires both knowledge and research. Apart from knowing the best time to buy a new computer, or the most popular websites to potentially get it at the lowest price, you also ought to check your current device's capabilities so that you can be certain that the new unit is indeed better in terms of overall performance.

Advertisement

Every computer has an outline of its hardware and software specifications. On a Windows computer, there are several tools you can use to evaluate your current setup against the newer one you intend to upgrade to. Once you find the page that shows you pertinent hardware and software information, you need to know what particular components to look out for, and what difference it will make to have newer versions of certain parts of the machine.

Below is a list of three methods you can use to bring up your Windows computer's tech specifications. It's followed by a basic guide that explains how to identify the components that you will need to improve on for a more powerful computer. Note that this tutorial is meant to help those who are planning to buy a Windows laptop or a desktop PC that's already been put together.

Advertisement