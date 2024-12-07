10 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A New Laptop (New Or Used)
As soon as you notice the telltale signs that your laptop is getting old, panic might set in as you consider buying a new one. With so many options on the market, and at least one from just about every major technology brand, there is so much to consider before splurging on a new or used laptop. Budget might be the first thing on your mind, and it's true, price does matter. Beyond the sticker shock, choosing a laptop feels like a big decision, and it certainly can be.
Though we've ranked the most reliable laptops, there are so many other things to consider beyond reliability averages for any given brand. Since statistics are averaged, there's no telling whether your laptop will be one to go the distance or quit a few months in. While you might have a favorite brand, buying on the basis of reputation alone is probably not the best move, either.
With so much to consider, it's hard to know where to start. Here are the things you need to know before buying a new laptop, whether it's brand-new or merely new-to-you.
Wants versus needs
If you're budget-minded, you might be looking at price tags first and specs later. On the other hand, you might want a certain laptop brand or model because it's recognizable, or maybe because someone you know has one. The thing is, it's important to consider the basic functions you need the laptop for, then determine whether you need all the bells and whistles.
For example, budget laptops for students meet vastly different needs than, say, a MacBook Pro, the M4 release of which has a beefy processor that might be overkill for basic word processing. If you're a student looking for internet access, the ability to type essays, and a way to join Zoom without draining your phone battery, an entry-level laptop might fit the bill. On a related note, while activities like gaming are doable on a MacBook Pro, compatibility issues can ruin your fun.
Another angle to consider when looking at gaming capabilities while laptop shopping is whether it's better to get a gaming laptop versus a desktop PC. Portability is a highlight with a laptop, but not everyone who games needs to do so on the go, and you might find that desktop machines offer better specs. Plus, the ability to add peripherals (or build a gaming PC from the ground up) can mean lower overall costs versus a prebuilt laptop. Long story short, make a list of all the things you need your laptop to do, and consider fulfilling the wants a bonus.
You might be locked into an OS
The same way Apple users tend to stick with the brand once they bust a brand-new iPhone out of the box, PC users seem to do the same. If you're already committed to one operating system, it can be hard to switch to a new one, even if that means diving into the surprisingly well-equipped Apple ecosystem. If your existing devices are all from one brand, you might want to stick with that brand for ease of use.
Granted, there are reasons to switch from Windows to a MacBook, including the potential for long laptop life and even a return on investment if you sell it later. Especially if you already use Apple devices, a MacBook might be a no-brainer.
If you're fully committed to Windows (or the less common but still available Linux OS), it's still worth skimming the specs on a MacBook to see if it can meet your needs. After all, SlashGear's Jordan Wirth found that switching from Windows to a Mac was worthwhile, in part because of the extensive Apple ecosystem, Mac's higher performance, and iOS's ease of use.
Of course, buying a laptop doesn't mean you're stuck with the OS forever, but it's worth considering how your current devices will interface with the new one. While I've had no problems using an iPhone within a network of Windows PCs and laptops, some limitations — like not having iMessage on my Chromebook — are worth reflecting on.
A PC might serve your needs better
From lightweight Windows laptops that rival a MacBook Air to some of the thinnest, lightest, and most portable laptops, a highlight of laptops is that you can take them nearly anywhere. With long battery life, trim profiles, and Bluetooth, a laptop can do nearly anything a desktop PC can do. As you might have guessed, though, there's a caveat.
Laptops are a common purchase for many groups of consumers, from students to professionals on the go to gamers who want flexibility with where they set up to throw down. Yet a desktop PC could be the best option, again depending on your needs. While I love my hand-me-down Chromebook and laptop (both from HP) for different reasons, I also have a PC that I sought out and purchased for work.
Some of my issues with laptops stem from the simple fact that not every laptop has all the ports I need at any given time. I'm a two-monitor professional, and while there's a lot I can do on my laptop, there's nothing like plugging in two massive monitors for utility (not to mention reducing eye strain). I also prefer an ergonomic keyboard, which you don't get onboard a laptop.
Finally, the last reason a PC might be a better option: the price point. It's possible to find a powerful PC for the same or lower price than a laptop. Picking and choosing peripherals also allows you to stick to a budget.
Battery life can make or break a laptop purchase
The argument in favor of a PC brings up another thing you need to know before buying a laptop: Battery life is a big deal. If you're someone who doesn't take your laptop out much, a PC might be the better option, or you might just carry your power cord when out and about. It's not great to leave a laptop plugged in all the time, but working from home, for example, means you can recharge when necessary.
On the other hand, battery life is a crucial factor for many shoppers when appraising laptop specs. Conserving battery life is more of an art than a science, and you can't always expect to get the exact mileage out of your laptop battery that a manufacturer advertises. Yet some laptops lose battery life more slowly, so comparing the timing is an important part of laptop shopping.
If long battery life is at the top of your must-have list, consider Chromebooks, many of which have exceedingly long battery lifespans. Generally, the more features a laptop has (such as a more powerful processor or better graphics), the lower battery life you can expect, but exceptions exist.
For example, a MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3) can last up to 22 hours. Then, HP's highest battery life is on the Elite Dragonfly G4, which is rated for 18 hours. A used laptop, though, will likely have lost some of its battery capacity over time, making the runtime lower.
Not all laptops offer the same ports
As Apple learned when it dropped the number of ports on MacBooks, people like to have options. Depending on what devices you plan to use with your laptop, ports might be an essential consideration. Not all laptops have the same ports, so you can never assume that the model you buy will accommodate your devices.
Older (used) laptops, in particular, may not have the ports you're looking for, especially if you prefer all-USB-A devices, from your headset to your mouse to your Wi-Fi dongle (most laptops have internal Wi-Fi, but if you opt for an aftermarket option, this is an essential consideration).
Some MacBooks primarily use USB-C ports, while others do come with everything from an HDMI port to a headphone jack. Laptops running Windows usually have a few USB-A ports, among other connectors, but again, checking the specs for the options will inform your buying decision more than anything else. Consider port location too; two of our used HP laptops came with charging docks that block HDMI access, so you can't charge and project to a screen at the same time.
Ports are also crucial if you're like me and occasionally want to connect to a bigger screen while working on your laptop. Ports can also be important for kids like mine who want to project their games onto our massive living room TV. Screencasting is an alternative, but check the fine print if cables are a must.
Typing (and mousing) may vary
A laptop is a laptop, right? Not so when you take a look at the keyboard. Are you the kind of person who likes a touchpad, especially one that uses gestures, like swiping one finger over to go back in the browser or tapping to click? Or are you the kind of laptop user who prefers actual buttons that go click when pressed?
Every manufacturer tends to do things differently when it comes to configuring the layout and settings of laptop keyboards and mouse functions, so zooming in while shopping online is a must. I also recommend going to stores with display models so you can clicky-clacky before committing. A few things annoy me about various laptop keyboards, and I can't be the only one.
For one thing, on most smaller laptops (like my Chromebook), there's no room for a 10-key pad. If most of your laptop activity involves numbers, this might cross a handful of laptops off your list. Similarly, habits can influence whether a laptop's touchpad works for you or not. For anyone who rests their wrists while typing, for example, you might inadvertently click on the touchpad while typing.
Another pet peeve of mine? That little nubby mouse button in the middle of some keyboards. If I have a lot of mousing to do, I'd rather sit at my desk with my ergonomic mouse than try to navigate via a tiny button and awkward thumb-clicking.
You might need to test the ergonomics
On the same note regarding typing and clicking, ergonomics are a key consideration when buying a new or used laptop. If you don't need to type or click a mouse much — maybe you're plugging in a gaming controller or mostly taking meetings via Zoom — this might not matter. But if you're someone who types thousands of words per week or clicks a thousand times an hour, it matters more.
While laptops don't have traditionally ergonomic keyboards, there are different styles. Throughout my years of laptop ownership, I've had laptops with keyboards that hardly click at all, and I've also had keyboards that were louder than you might expect. Some keyboards wound up with rubbed-off keys, while others held up to the pressure. Mouse-wise, I prefer a peripheral of my own choosing, which, again, brings up the port issue.
Consider your primary laptop use and whether the keyboard and touchpad might be more painful than productive, and adjust accordingly. If daily typing is on the menu, consider a larger laptop to get the benefit of a more spread-out keyboard. Or, try a laptop that's a tablet conversion, like a Surface or Zenbook, where you can separate the keyboard (or plug something else in) if you prefer.
Lastly, consider a keyboard wrist rest or other accessories if you know your habits might make a new laptop a chore. A Bluetooth mouse with side scroll and device switching can also save at least one wrist.
More expensive isn't always better
Price is an important consideration when buying a used or new laptop, but the key takeaway is that expensive does not always equal better. If you overspend on a device that over-delivers, you're not doing yourself any favors. Rather, focusing on what you need at a reasonable price point instead of buying the complete package just because it sounds good is probably our best advice.
For example, my professor shared her decision to buy a MacBook Pro versus a MacBook Air. Drawn in by the Pro's 'professional' styling and functions, she paid for features she never used. Years later, she switched to an Air and realized she had been overpaying for no reason (and carrying extra weight, to boot).
While — disclaimer — I tend not to trust refurbished products, various reputable brands sell used laptops, and often at steep discounts. Reading reviews takes some time, but it's worth checking out different vendors or, as a safer bet, buying a certified, refurbished laptop from a big brand. Depending on what features you need (or want), you can also find cheap replacements for an old laptop.
Inexpensive doesn't always mean low quality, especially with Chromebooks. Many brands manufacture Chrome OS laptops, and the OS itself is part of what makes these models more affordable than Windows or Mac. Chromebooks use the cloud for a lot of functions and have lower-spec hardware and can be a good budget pick for some consumers.
RAM isn't the same as SSD
When you read through computer specs, at least as a layperson, you might look for higher numbers and assume those are better. Two of the main numbers quoted in the specifications for laptops are RAM and SSD, but what do they mean, and are they even important?
RAM deals with your laptop's active usage of its memory stores, while SSD is where you save things long-term. SSD stands for Solid State Drive, which is effectively your laptop's onboard storage unit. While RAM is important (more on that later), SSD is what can eventually become an annoyance if you don't have enough.
PC World recommends an absolute minimum of 256 GB of SSD storage but advises that consumers scale up whenever possible. However, it's worth noting that most laptops — even entry-level ones at lower price points — tend to meet that recommended minimum. The only exception is Chromebooks, which are meant to rely more on the cloud rather than in-device storage.
While it's important to know what you can store in the cloud versus local storage (some apps can't be launched from cloud storage, for example), relying entirely on cloud storage isn't ideal. The good news is that most laptops start out at around 256 GB, like new MacBooks and many HP models. Read the specifications to be sure, and then move on to the other specs, including RAM.
RAM also isn't everything
I admit, I have fallen into the trap of shopping for the highest-RAM PC because bigger is better ... right? As it turns out, RAM is not the be-all, end-all when it comes to computer performance, whether PC or laptop. Though gamers may need a certain set of specs to run their favorite RPGs, the rest of us can chill.
Essentially, RAM (Random Access Memory) handles the apps and tools you have open on your desktop (or in the background). RAM does affect computer speed, and more RAM can mean better recall speeds, like faster response times when you open programs or visit websites. That said, most laptops come with sufficient RAM that navigating won't feel sluggish, and more RAM might be an expense you don't need to add to your laptop budget.
How much RAM you need depends on what programs you run and how they operate. You can check your RAM usage easily in Windows, which offers a frame of reference for shopping for a new laptop. On my PC, for example, I have 16 GB of RAM, and my available RAM (with 10+ Chrome tabs open) is around 3.2 GB. I could stand to upgrade, but given that most of what I do is word processing, I'm fine with that. It turns out that 16 GB is sufficient for most games, too, and I recommend this for anything from Zoom calls and Google Docs writing to playing Minecraft.