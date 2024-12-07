10 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A New Laptop (New Or Used)

As soon as you notice the telltale signs that your laptop is getting old, panic might set in as you consider buying a new one. With so many options on the market, and at least one from just about every major technology brand, there is so much to consider before splurging on a new or used laptop. Budget might be the first thing on your mind, and it's true, price does matter. Beyond the sticker shock, choosing a laptop feels like a big decision, and it certainly can be.

Though we've ranked the most reliable laptops, there are so many other things to consider beyond reliability averages for any given brand. Since statistics are averaged, there's no telling whether your laptop will be one to go the distance or quit a few months in. While you might have a favorite brand, buying on the basis of reputation alone is probably not the best move, either.

With so much to consider, it's hard to know where to start. Here are the things you need to know before buying a new laptop, whether it's brand-new or merely new-to-you.