4 Bluetooth Mouse Options With Side Scroll And Device Switching
No matter how powerful and premium a computer is, the experience is carried by the peripherals attached to it. This is why mechanical keyboards are so popular — they bring a sense of quality and customizability that you often don't find with other options. The same is true for computer mice, where the ergonomics, performance, quality of materials, and extra features play a pivotal role in how you interact with your computer.
Most content on web pages and apps leverage vertical space, but there are some instances where you can benefit from horizontal scrolling. Examples include large spreadsheets with several columns, kanban boards, and interactive websites that expand in all directions. For instances like these, there is a niche of computer mice with side-scrolling functionality, either through a dedicated thumbwheel or a tiltable scroll wheel.
Based on expert reviews, we have compiled a list of some of the best mouse options that let you scroll sideways. You can find more details about how these picks were finalized near the end of this read. In addition to horizontal scrolling, all the options discussed below are wireless and feature quick device switching. This ensures you can connect to multiple computers and skip the need to reinitiate a Bluetooth connection every time you need to switch to another setup.
Logitech MX Master 3S: The perfect all-rounder
With Logitech expanding its Master series, there's a keyboard and mouse for everyone in its catalog. At $99.99, the Logitech MX Master 3S is an updated version of the MX Master 3 that we reviewed and brings several improvements that take its performance and feature set a notch higher. A key highlight of this wireless mouse is the dedicated thumb scroll wheel that allows you to span sideways in apps and websites. It defaults to horizontal scrolling but can be customized using the Logi Options+ tool to control other actions like volume or zoom as highlighted by The Verge, which scored it 8 out of 10 (or Excellent).
The MX Master 3S incorporates frictionless scrolling in its primary scroll wheel — a feature that's also found in Logitech's G502 gaming mouse. The MX Master 3S brings its sensor up to 8,000 DPI and can be adjusted in increments of 50 DPI to find the perfect sensitivity. There are a total of seven buttons on the mouse, which should be plenty for creative workloads like photo editing.
It comes with the Logi Bolt USB receiver and can be connected up to three devices across different operating systems via Bluetooth, with a quick-switch button underneath or using Logitech Flow to automatically switch to different computers. Logitech claims up to 70 days of battery life on a full charge and bundles in a USB-C cable to top it up. A noticeable downside of having the thumb scroll wheel on a mouse like the MX Master 3S is that it's designed for right-handed people.
Keychron M6 Wireless Mouse: Side scrolling on a budget
Keychron has secured its name as one of the best mechanical keyboard brands, and its lineup of mice follows the trend of providing great value at a budget. The Keychron M6 Wireless Mouse features a dedicated side scroll wheel, much like the Logitech MX Master 3S — but for half its price at $49. The primary scroll wheel benefits from frictionless scrolling, too.
Connectivity-wise, the standard version of the M6 Wireless comes with two USB 2.4 GHz receivers (Type-C and Type-A) but can also be connected via Bluetooth — with the ability to switch between three devices using a button on the bottom. Here, you will also find toggles for changing DPI and polling rates, alongside a switch to change the mode of connectivity. Keychron says the 800 mAh battery inside the M6 Wireless should stretch out to 80 hours of use — and can be plugged in using the provided USB-C cable for a wired experience.
Keychron also sells a 4000 Hz polling rate version of the same mouse for $69 that is best suited for those who don't want to compromise on performance while going wireless and comes with perhaps the cutest wireless receiver. PCWorld's review of the M6 Wireless labels it as an Editors' Choice and goes into good detail about the Keychron Engine software that lets you customize the buttons, create macros, and adjust DPI and polling rate settings.
Razer Pro Click Mini: A compact alternative
Despite its popularity, the Logitech MX Master 3S is unapologetically bulky in both weight and dimensions. Those looking for portability will feel right at home with the compact form factor of the Razer Pro Click Mini. It retails at $79.99 and packs in all the essentials that make it viable as a productivity-oriented mouse.
Unlike the MX Master 3S and Keychron M6 Wireless, this mouse makes use of tilt-click functionality to handle horizontal scrolling. This mechanism is far more common than a dedicated thumb scroll wheel, but it may take some getting used to. On the bright side, the Razer Pro Click Mini is ambidextrous. The scroll wheel can be toggled between the free-spin mode for scanning long documents, or a tactile mode for precise navigation.
The Razer Pro Click Mini sources its power from two replaceable AA alkaline batteries but can work with just one inserted. While you do lose the convenience of plugging in the mouse using a USB cable to recharge it, Tom's Guide's review, which gives it 4 out of 5 stars, touted its impressive battery life, so you won't be replacing the cells too often. You can connect it using the supplied USB dongle or through Bluetooth and cycle between four devices without having to reconnect every time.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: For the gamers
Razer is one of the biggest gaming mouse brands, and its comprehensive catalog of gaming mice features an option for everyone. Notably, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro merges the goodness of gaming-oriented features with the convenience of wireless technology. Like other mice on this list, the Basilisk V3 Pro has the ability to scroll horizontally thanks to its tilt-wheel mechanism.
The scroll wheel can also spin freely or in a tactile manner, depending on which mode you prefer. It is also the only mouse on this list that can dynamically switch between the two modes depending on how fast you scroll. The mouse comes with support for wireless charging, although you would have to shell out extra to buy the charging puck that's sold separately.
In classic Razer fashion, you get full control over the lighting thanks to 13 individually programmable LEDs on the mouse. The Razer Synapse software lets you customize button mapping and configure other options like macros and scroll acceleration. At $159.99, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is considerably costlier than the other options on this list, but it does pack in impressive performance as highlighted in PC Gamer's review, which gave it 80 out of 100 (or "a great piece of hardware that deserves a place in your PC setup").
Although the Basilisk V3 Pro doesn't explicitly feature a way to switch between devices, you can plug in the included 2.4-GHz USB receiver in one device and use the mouse via Bluetooth on another. Toggling between these two connection modes using the switch on the bottom of the mouse will then replicate the quick-switch functionality.
How we selected the mice for this list
Despite a market that's saturated with different kinds of mice at every price point, options are limited when shopping for one that has side scroll functionality and multi-device support. We based our selections from trustworthy sources — like The Verge, PCWorld, Tom's Guides, and PC Gamer — where these products were thoroughly evaluated.
If your workflow requires a ton of side scrolling, then options like the Logitech MX Master 3S and Keychron M6 Wireless that feature a separate thumb scroll wheel will provide the most efficient way to navigate documents or timelines in video editing apps. The Basilisk V3 Pro by Razer is a solid option if you can't compromise on gaming performance but would still like to have the benefits of wireless connectivity and a tilt-scroll wheel. Razer's Pro Click Mini is suitable if you're looking for a compact mouse that delivers way more than its size would suggest.