4 Bluetooth Mouse Options With Side Scroll And Device Switching

No matter how powerful and premium a computer is, the experience is carried by the peripherals attached to it. This is why mechanical keyboards are so popular — they bring a sense of quality and customizability that you often don't find with other options. The same is true for computer mice, where the ergonomics, performance, quality of materials, and extra features play a pivotal role in how you interact with your computer.

Advertisement

Most content on web pages and apps leverage vertical space, but there are some instances where you can benefit from horizontal scrolling. Examples include large spreadsheets with several columns, kanban boards, and interactive websites that expand in all directions. For instances like these, there is a niche of computer mice with side-scrolling functionality, either through a dedicated thumbwheel or a tiltable scroll wheel.

Based on expert reviews, we have compiled a list of some of the best mouse options that let you scroll sideways. You can find more details about how these picks were finalized near the end of this read. In addition to horizontal scrolling, all the options discussed below are wireless and feature quick device switching. This ensures you can connect to multiple computers and skip the need to reinitiate a Bluetooth connection every time you need to switch to another setup.

Advertisement