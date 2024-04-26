10 Of The Best Keyboard Wrist Rests, Ranked
Investing in a quality keyboard wrist rest is a game changer. It's like having a pillow for your wrists, giving you a level of comfort and support you never knew you were missing.
Whether you spend hours at the keyboard or just need to whip up a quick email, your wrists feel the strain with every tap. Poor form can lead to wrist pain, fatigue, and even more serious conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome. That's because typing at a bad angle can put pressure on the tendons and nerves in the wrist, which can cause you to develop short-term pain or long-term issues. A cushioned surface takes the pressure off and helps you keep your wrists in a good position.
Posture matters just as much for your wrists as it does for your back. With good form, you can type longer, avoid injury, and enjoy using your computer. Let's explore the 10 best keyboard wrist rests money can buy and how they make your digital activities easier.
10. Split Palm Rest Support for Mechanical Keyboards
For a classy yet functional keyboard wrist rest, the Split Palm Rest Support is a great ergonomic option. Made of smooth dark walnut wood, this unique wrist rest is durable, comfortable, and long-lasting. In addition, since it's handmade and comes from natural wood and not a veneer, each wrist rest is a little different.
The split design accommodates the wrist's natural alignment. Rather than a long bar-like rest — which is what you see on most keyboard wrist rests — the two smaller rests help you keep your wrists in the right position. Good form helps you reduce your chances of a repetitive motion injury, such as carpal tunnel syndrome. As you develop better typing form, you'll ideally be able to type for longer periods of time without pain or discomfort.
This split palm rest support is designed for mechanical keyboards and can comfortably be used with 60% keyboards, 65% keyboards, 75% keyboards, and Alice keyboards. It also comes with adhesive pads so you can make it part of your permanent setup and avoid slipping or movement while you work.
9. Auhoky Combination Keyboard Wrist Rest
Traditional computer wrist rests work fine for standard desktop PCs. But with today's increasingly mobile workforce, many users need a wrist rest that travels. That's the problem that the Auhoky Combination Keyboard Wrist Rest solves. Each set comes with one long pad and two short pads in your choice of color.
More along the lines of a spa-like mat for your wrists, this two-in-one wrist mat offers support where you need it. The long mat is made for desktop computer usage. Comprised of slow rebound memory foam and cotton, the wrist mat retains its shape even with long periods of use. It's soft enough to match your wrists' natural curves but won't sag or become loose during the workday. It's lightweight yet sturdy enough to stay in place on your desk while you're doing your most intense Google searches.
This unique wrist rest also includes two matching elbow pads in the same color and material as the long mat. Ideal for laptop use, these elbow pads can ease strain throughout your arm as you work on the go. They're smaller and lighter than the larger pad and are made to travel with you in your laptop bag. Most traditional wrist rests don't work well for laptops as the ergonomics are different, but adding support under your elbows can help you keep your wrists elevated when using your laptop keyboard and help prevent fatigue, pressure, and discomfort.
8. Vaydeer Wrist Rest for Keyboard and Mouse
Comfort is everything when you're using a computer for hours at a time. The best keyboard wrist rest is a combination of comfort, ergonomics, and beauty. Thankfully, the Vaydeer wrist rest for keyboard and mouse checks every box.
The first thing that catches the eye is the quilt-style memory foam. The unique diamond pattern offers little pillows of comfort across the entire product. The grooved design also helps to keep your wrists in place and avoid fatigue with long-term use. The pattern on the keyboard wrist rest is the same as on the included mouse wrist rest. Both have a slight concave shape that creates space for your wrists and conforms to their natural shape.
Flip it over and you'll notice a non-skid rubber grip to keep both wrist rests in place while you work. This also means you'll get stable wrist support so you can maintain good form. The wrist rest is firm enough to keep your wrists in place, but soft enough to reduce pressure on your joints and tendons so you can reduce your risk of pain or injury. This combo is the best of both function and aesthetics and will work with just about any desktop keyboard setup. Whether you have a mechanical gaming keyboard, a Mac, or an ergonomic option, the comfort and style of the Vaydeer make a great addition.
7. Dr. Arthritis Wrist Rest for Mouse & Keyboard
Developed by medical doctors, this ergonomic wrist rest by Dr. Arthritis is specially designed to correct typing form. One of the first things you'll notice (other than its bright colors) is that it isn't a solid, uniform bar from end to end. Instead, it trades a symmetric design for one that's angled and contoured.
The rounded memory foam offers comfort no matter where you place your wrists. It's covered in a silky fabric that feels smooth against your skin and allows your wrists to move freely without chafing. Underneath, you'll find a non-skid rubber grip that keeps the wrist bar in place without messing your desk with adhesives. This also means you can move the wrist rest to exactly where you need it instead of keeping it in one place.
The wrist rest includes a matching mouse wrist rest so you can switch between tasks without giving up your comfort. Whether you're typing or clicking, you can keep the wrists elevated and practice good form with little or no effort.
6. Wave Pads by PostureUp
Designed for laptop ergonomics, WavePads by PostureUp address an age-old problem by letting you customize your comfort. Two adjustable cushions fit on either side of your laptop touchpad (unlike regular bar wrist rests that cover part of the touchpad). Rather than using sticky adhesive, they come with a grippy bottom that keeps them in place but also makes them easy to remove when you need to close your device.
Traditional wrist rests don't work well for laptop keyboards, but you could argue that a laptop is where you need the most support. The keys are set farther back from the edge of the device compared to regular keyboards, so your wrists naturally rest on the hard laptop surface. The awkward hand positions when using a laptop and the flat design of the keyboard make wrist pain more common among laptop users.
Created by a physical therapist, the two pads provide great support and are comfortably textured so you can feel good about using them often. They come with a clip that keeps them together and prevents them from becoming lost. They're made for portability, so you can keep them in your laptop bag and bring comfort wherever you go.
5. Kensington Duo Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest
One look at the Kensington Duo Gel Wrist Rest and you can't help but notice its unique color and shape. Of course, looks aren't everything — it's also designed to be extremely comfortable and makes spending a day at the screen a lot easier.
This wrist rest isn't a flat design across its length. It's made to match the natural curve of the wrist. The soft gel material molds to the contours of the wrist, offering ample support where you need it. Despite its soft feel, the gel holds its shape and won't give up on you midway through the day.
One other unique feature of this wrist rest is its ventilation channel. What looks like a style decision to the naked eye is actually a functional element. The wrist rest looks like two pieces joined into one, leaving a small S-shaped channel between the two. This channel helps to allow airflow to keep your hands and wrists cool if you're typing for long periods of time.
4. Cloud Keyboard Wrist Rest
The only thing better than a cloud-like feel is a cloud-like feel and matching aesthetic. This cloud keyboard wrist rest combines both of these into a single product. Customers on Amazon have rated the cloud keyboard wrist rest a 4.7 out of 5, citing comfort, appearance, quality, and ease of movement as their top drivers. It also earned a high rating for value for money, softness, and ease of cleaning. Cleaning your wrist rest should be easier than cleaning your keyboard
This keyboard-length wrist rest is shaped like miniature clouds and feels like heaven for your wrists. The bubbly texture creates small pockets of comfort across every inch, with each cloud as squishy and soft as the next. The clouds are made of memory foam covered in leather and hold their form as you work. Since it's leather, you can wipe it clean with ease — unlike cleaning your computer keyboard, which takes more time and effort.
It also comes with a matching mouse wrist rest, made of the same materials and the same design in a smaller footprint. Both offer just enough height to keep your wrists straight and elevated while you're at the screen.
3. Meffort Inc Leather Keyboard Wrist Pad
Meffort Inc's faux leather wrist rest on Etsy adds a polished, sophisticated look to an otherwise boring desk space. It's soft and durable for all day use, plus its rounded design conforms to your wrist. And if you're looking for a unique twist, this wrist rest is handcrafted, which technically makes each one a one of a kind.
A thick rubber base keeps the wrist rest in place, which is ideal for fast typers. You can say the same for the leather surface, which is smooth to the touch but also offers texture to prevent slipping and sliding. The cushioned interior makes the wrist rest more than three-quarters of an inch thick for an ideal typing height.
At 17.5 inches long, the wrist rest fits the length of a full-sized keyboard, and then some. If you have a smaller keyboard, you may end up with some extra padding at either end of your keyboard. Consider this extra length a gift so you can position the asymmetrical shape exactly where it's most comfortable for you.
2. Gorilla Grip Wrist Rest
When shopping for a keyboard wrist rest, you'll notice most of them range anywhere from $10 up to $60 or more. However, more expensive doesn't always mean better quality, and the Gorilla Grip Silky Gel Memory Foam Wrist Rest proves it. This basic keyboard wrist rest doesn't cut corners on comfort. It's soft to the touch but also provides strength and firmness where it's needed.
It's earned 4.5 out of 5 stars across more than 3,782 reviews on Amazon. Users note the quality, comfort, value, and performance as its top features. It's a popular option among work-from-home employees or anyone spending most of their day in front of a screen. Gamers can also benefit from its all-day comfort and ability to stay in place, making it a great PC gaming accessory.
The Silky Gel Memory Foam Wrist Rest also offers more colors and patterns than other options. You'll get a matching mouse wrist rest to complete your desk setup. Both the keyboard wrist rest and mouse wrist rest elevate your wrist by 1.2 inches to place you at a comfortable typing height.
1. Gimars Keyboard Wrist Rest Set
Our top pick for the best keyboard wrist rest has garnered more than 38,000 positive ratings on Amazon. Gimars Keyboard Wrist Rest gives you affordable comfort and an ergonomic design for your keyboard and mouse. It's also one of the best values for your money, as it costs less than $15 on Amazon.
There are plenty of features to love about the Gimars gel memory foam wrist rest. Starting with first impressions, it has a noticeable contour for the wrist on both pieces of this set and a comfortable 1.2-inch height. This height works well for almost any keyboard and can help keep the wrist at a natural angle.
This wrist rest features a combination of Lycra, memory foam, and rubber. The inner memory foam core is thick and firm, helping to retain its shape with just enough give for comfort. The exterior Lycra wipes clean and feels silky to the touch, making it ideal for all-day use. Lycra is naturally strong, so all the friction against the material on a normal day of use will limit wear and tear — you won't have to worry your wedding ring might snag the material or your watch band will leave wear marks. As with most of the wrist rests on this list, Gimars has a rubber anti-skid bottom to keep your wrist rest in place.
How we chose the 10 best keyboard wrist rests
We believe there are some things you should only have to buy once, and a high-quality keyboard wrist rest should last you for years. That's why we went straight to the source, listening to consumers like you via online reviews, forums, and social media. We also relied on insights from other trusted publications like PCWorld and Tech Gear Lab to explore our options. We narrowed the focus by finding the best-selling wrist rests on Amazon, Etsy, and other websites, reading customer reviews, and learning more about the features that matter to real users.
As all-day computer users ourselves, we place a strong emphasis on ergonomics, durability, and comfort. We ranked our findings based on overall quality, user ratings, uniqueness, comfort, and value for the money.