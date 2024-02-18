11 Must-Have Gaming Accessories For PC And Laptop Gamers In 2024

Although hundreds of millions of people opt for home consoles when it comes to their gaming hobby, many others choose desktop computers and laptops. In fact, the PC games market is huge and accounts for a bigger slice of total video game sales than Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox combined.

So it makes a lot of sense that there are countless gaming peripherals and accessories available for PCs and laptops. After all, there's a vast number of potential customers out there to sell them to. Compared to consoles, computer hardware is also much more open and universal, with accessories easily swappable between different systems. This interoperability and potential for customization is what attracts many gamers to PC gaming in the first place.

But what video game accessories out of all the available options are the most essential? Here we run down the absolutely necessary purchases that will elevate your gaming experience to new levels.