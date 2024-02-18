11 Must-Have Gaming Accessories For PC And Laptop Gamers In 2024
Although hundreds of millions of people opt for home consoles when it comes to their gaming hobby, many others choose desktop computers and laptops. In fact, the PC games market is huge and accounts for a bigger slice of total video game sales than Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox combined.
So it makes a lot of sense that there are countless gaming peripherals and accessories available for PCs and laptops. After all, there's a vast number of potential customers out there to sell them to. Compared to consoles, computer hardware is also much more open and universal, with accessories easily swappable between different systems. This interoperability and potential for customization is what attracts many gamers to PC gaming in the first place.
But what video game accessories out of all the available options are the most essential? Here we run down the absolutely necessary purchases that will elevate your gaming experience to new levels.
Audeze Maxwell
Whether you are a gamer who focuses on online multiplayer titles and needs to communicate with your teammates or a player who enjoys campaign modes, a good gaming headset is an essential piece of kit. They can dramatically change the gaming experience, improving not only the sound quality you hear but also helping to get rid of annoying distractions and become more immersed in the fictional world. A gaming headset can also be incredibly useful for those playing in communal spaces, as it means the noise from your PC or laptop doesn't have to disturb anyone else.
When it comes to choosing the right headset, it can be easy to become overwhelmed with the sheer number of choices on offer. There are dozens of brands and hundreds of models to choose from, ranging from open- and closed-back headsets to wired and wireless models. There are a few impressive manufacturers to stick with, including Audeze. The company produces what is arguably the best wireless gaming headset on the market in the form of the Audeze Maxwell.
Although it might be pricey compared to some alternatives, with a price of $299, the Audeze Maxwell offers a host of great features. These include up to 80 hours of battery life, excellent sound quality, and AI noise filtering to ensure the microphone only picks up your voice. It is a little bulky and isn't the easiest headset to travel with, but the headset is super comfortable to wear even for extended periods.
NuPhy Air75 V2
It doesn't matter whether you are gaming or just carrying out normal office work on your computer — a good keyboard is a must for any PC owner. While this might be an overlooked accessory due to the proliferation of cheap, mass-produced keyboards on the market, a decent keyboard can make a big difference. As well as looking great, specialist keyboards are often more comfortable and will have more responsive keys that can be customized to suit your needs perfectly.
Although brands such as Razer and Corsair are arguably bigger names when it comes to gaming peripherals, NuPhy is establishing itself as a noteworthy alternative. The NuPhy Air75 V2 is a low-profile mechanical keyboard with a stylish look, compact size, and customizable hot-swappable switches. With a durable build, users can also be sure that it will last a long time, even with the pressure of lots of fast-paced gameplay. It also comes with several options for connecting to your desktop, supporting a wired USB-C connection alongside wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0.
Of course, a decent gaming keyboard is not always necessary for those gaming on a laptop — especially if the machine is a purpose-built gaming laptop. That's because these devices will likely already have a suitable keyboard built in, and adding an extra keyboard will make the setup far clunkier than it should be. But for PC users, the NuPhy Air75 V2 is crucial kit that will improve anyone's gaming experience.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
There's a major debate in the world of gaming about whether PC players are best off using a keyboard and mouse or a more traditional controller. The two input methods each have their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as their own disciples who prefer to solely use their favorite method. While the keyboard/mouse combination is a great choice for fast-paced first-person shooters and strategy games, a gamepad can work well in driving games, platformers, and action-adventure games.
The right controller will also make gaming more comfortable and ensure your hands don't become fatigued over long gaming sessions, while also offering a portable input solution that gives you more freedom to move around. There's a huge number of controllers on the market, with almost every major gaming brand offering their own models. PC players also have the option of going for one of the gamepads from the big home consoles from Microsoft and Sony, and they could do a lot worse than opting for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.
Based on the standard Xbox controller, the Elite Series 2 version is among the best controllers currently available. Practically everything on the controller can be customized, with users able to alter everything from the back paddles to the tension of the triggers and thumbsticks. The Elite Series 2 also supports button mapping, and almost every part can be swapped out and replaced so that it perfectly suits your needs.
Razer Viper 8KHz
A top-of-the-range gaming mouse isn't necessarily a needed accessory for casual gamers, but it is a vital piece of equipment for anyone who wants to compete seriously when playing online. A mouse offers far more precision than a controller, along with the ability to move the cursor around the screen more quickly. This makes it the best option for first-person shooters or MOBAs, where fast responses and accuracy are essential.
Like with other PC gaming accessories, though, there is an almost overwhelming number of options available, and many of them are quite expensive. So choosing the right gaming mouse is important. Thankfully, it is easy to recommend the Razer Viper 8KHz. Without completely breaking the bank, this mouse offers unparalleled responsiveness with a polling rate that is up to eight times more than standard gaming mice.
What's more, the Razer Viper 8KHz has a selection of customizable buttons that can be programmed to carry out specific functions. These include a three-scroll wheel and four side buttons. It also is a good choice for left-handed gamers, with Razer implementing a symmetrical design that is intended to make the mouse ambidextrous. If you are looking to pick it up, watch out for frequent deals that can reduce the price to around $60.
Gunnar glasses
Over the last few years, blue light has become a major issue. Studies show that blue light can have a detrimental effect on eye health and also disrupt your ability to get a good night's sleep. While blue light is naturally emitted from the sun, people today are exposed to blue light more than ever before, with devices such as smartphones, televisions, and monitors blasting blue light directly into your eyes. That's why prescription glasses can now come with blue light protection and why many devices have built-in blue light filters.
For those who are planning on gaming on a PC or laptop for a long time, a pair of Gunnar glasses is definitely worth the purchase. Designed specifically with gamers in mind, these amber-tinted glasses aim to block out blue light as much as possible without compromising the look or quality of the screen. After a memorable appearance on "Shark Tank," the company has gone from strength to strength and now offers a wide variety of glasses, some of which have dual functions and can even operate as sunglasses outside.
The main advantage of using these products is that they should help to reduce eye strain, allowing you to stay focused and play for longer without needing to rest your eyes. Gunnar has already collaborated with big gaming brands such as Activision and Ubisoft, with more tie-ins expected in the future, so you should be able to find a pair that suits your style and needs.
NeueChair
People are now paying much more attention to their health and wellbeing. A major part of this when using a computer, whether it is a desktop or laptop, is a good chair to ensure good posture and avoid back pain. The same applies when gaming, which isn't all that surprising given that play sessions can often last multiple hours. With the right chair, lengthy gaming marathons will remain comfortable for the duration, allowing you to perform at your best and ensure you don't get any aches and pains.
One of the best options for any gamer is the NeueChair. While this product was primarily designed for office use, that doesn't mean it isn't also suited to gaming. As noted in our review, the NeueChair has an ergonomic design that ensures the user keeps a good posture and won't slouch while sitting in it. It also comes with plenty of customization options, so that everything from the arm rests to the back can be positioned according to your liking.
The chair is pricey, with prices starting at well over $700, but the comfort and support offered by the NeueChair make it worth it, especially when you take into account how strong and sturdy the build is. That should mean you don't have to worry about replacing it anytime in the near future. Meanwhile, the breathable mesh not only provides a stylish look, but it also helps to prevent dirt and moisture building up on the surfaces.
Samsung EVO SSD
The era of the standard hard drive (HDD) is not over yet, but the solid-state drive (SSD) is becoming more and more important. As games use higher quality assets and larger in-game worlds, it becomes more and more important for faster data transfer. SSDs allow this, reducing load times and making games run more smoothly. They also have benefits when it comes to installing and transferring titles, which can now be over 100 GB. The increased read and write speeds dramatically reduce the time it takes to do this. With so many SSDs from dozens of brands, getting an SSD that will do the job you want can seem daunting, although there are some clear stand-outs.
Samsung has established itself as one of the leading brands in the SSD market, using its vast experience from the wide array of electronic devices it produces to create high-quality SSDs. It really is difficult to go wrong with any Samsung SSD, but the EVO series is particularly well thought of thanks to excellent reliability and three-year warranties. This series goes up to a capacity of 4 TB and has impressive read and write speeds that make data transfer and load times super quick.
Elecrow CrowView
A second monitor or screen extender might not seem like a must for many gamers. However, they are not just useful for work, and there are a number of benefits that they can offer to players. The second screen can free the main display so that it is used only for the game being played, relegating any potential distractions to the second screen. Users can also utilize this second screen for things like game chats, walkthroughs, or even useful videos. Anyone wishing to stream on services like Twitch will find an additional display is vital.
That's where the Elecrow CrowView comes in. Acting as a portable second monitor that can attach to laptops (or any device that supports USB-C), the 14-inch lightweight screen is easy to use and incredibly sturdy once attached with its powerful clamps. With a price of just $179, it is also an affordable option compared to many other portable screens and has a surprisingly bright display. For anyone who wants to use a second monitor when gaming but wants a lightweight option that they can easily detach and put away, the Elecrow CrowView is ideal.
Secretlab MAGNUS Pro
It doesn't matter whether you are playing on a laptop using a controller or on a desktop PC with a keyboard and mouse, a desk will undoubtedly be an essential component. After all, you need something to rest the hardware on and to provide a playing surface for your other accessories and peripherals. While there are many standard desks that will do the job perfectly well, those looking to step up their game need look no further than the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro.
The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro is a sit-to-stand desk, essentially allowing users to choose how they want to position themselves when gaming. Our review of the desk found that it was both durable and stylish, with preset adjustments that make changing the desk from sitting mode to standing mode a simple process. You also get built-in cable storage to keep all of your wires and cables neat and tidy, as well as an integrated power supply so you don't have to worry about everything being able to reach a power outlet.
Coming in a variety of color schemes, some themed around hit gaming franchises, the desk can support up to 260 pounds. That means the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro can easily hold all of your equipment.
Meta Quest 2
It was only a few years ago that the idea of a VR headset becoming a popular and widespread accessory for gamers may have seemed fanciful. That has rapidly changed, though, and there are now dozens of options available to players who want to experience virtual reality games. Whether it's the cheaper products, wider availability, or exclusives such as "Beat Saber" and "Half-Life: Alyx" — which have received plenty of plaudits — trying out a VR headset is a far more compelling prospect than ever before. Especially if you include the fact that major titles like "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" and "Resident Evil 4" have arrived on VR platforms in recent years.
Deciding which VR headset to go with is no easy task, now that there are so many different models. For those who don't necessarily want to break the bank and get a good all-rounder that can do a little of everything, the Meta Quest 2 is a great option. The successor to the Oculus Quest, this 2020 product was a hit with critics and helped bring virtual reality to the mainstream.
Comfortable to wear thanks to a number of design improvements, the Meta Quest 2 comes in 128 GB and 256 GB variants and features a battery life of around two to three hours. Throw in the boosted resolution and the fact that it can play games directly on the device or from a PC, and it is a great entry point into the world of virtual reality.
Corsair MM700 RGB extended mouse pad
Getting the right mouse and keyboard for your gaming sessions is important but without the right equipment to go with them, they won't be as effective as they could be. That's where the Corsair MM700 RGB extended mouse pad comes in. Mouse mats, for the most part, are something of an afterthought for many computer users. Yet, a high-quality mouse pad can prove just how valuable it is, especially when used with other expensive products.
The main feature here is the sheer size of the Corsair MM700. With dimensions of 930mm x 400mm, it is a mouse pad that allows plenty of room for gamers, allowing players to go through an extreme range of motion effortlessly. The textile woven surface is also smooth and comfortable, making it ideal for extended use, and its 4mm thickness ensures it isn't too bulky. Meanwhile, this model comes with an RGB light strip around its perimeter, allowing it to easily fit into gaming setups that make generous use of RGB lighting and features a USB-C connection so you can plug your mouse directly into the pad rather than your PC or laptop.