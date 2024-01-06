What Happened To Gunnar Glasses From Shark Tank Season 9?

"Computer eye strain has become the number one health-related office complaint in the United States," former Oakley General Manager Joe Croft touted at the top of his "Shark Tank" pitch. It was the ideal lead-in to the big reveal of Gunnar Optiks' core product, amber-lensed glasses designed to minimize unpleasant blue light.

Croft started strong, seeking $750,000 for a 5% stake in Gunnar Optiks, impressing the tank with product quality, annual sales, and cost margin. There was no question about the product's efficacy, and it seemed, for the most part, the Sharks understood its purpose. Unfortunately, the more Croft talked, the more the Sharks started to see cracks in the foundation.

Before coming to "Shark Tank," Gunnar Optiks raised $9 million in two large chunks and accrued over $1 million in debt, though remaining profitable. It was a tough company history for the Sharks to swallow, but Croft had something positive to counter for every answer that caused them to wince.

It was a pitch of peaks and valleys, with rapid-fire questions from the Sharks slowly exposing what appeared to be Croft's one true weakness: an unclear vision for the future.