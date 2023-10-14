Are Bigger Phone Screens Better Or Worse For Your Eyes? Here's What The Research Says

A wealth of medical literature links the impact of staring at screens with eye discomfort and how it spills over into other areas, such as sleep disturbance. But it's not just the hours we spend looking at a screen and how close we are to the display, but also the screen size that can magnify the harmful effects. To be more specific, looking at a smartphone's relatively small screen for a prolonged spell can be more discomforting compared to a larger panel like that of a tablet or PC.

According to a study published in the BMC Ophthalmology journal, "the smaller the display size, the greater the adverse impact on eyes." The team recruited test subjects with no history of eye-related medical issues or surgeries as part of the study. Whatever refractive discrepancies were spotted, they were duly fixed using contact lenses and glasses to ensure the test subjects had the most natural viewing experience without any difficulties at short or long range.

The participants then watched YouTube videos on the 6.1-inch panel of an iPhone XR and the 9.7-inch screen of an iPad for an hour, an experiment that continued for over a week. Following a range of tests, the research team found that participants felt more fatigue and experienced ocular discomfort more quickly when they watched videos on a phone's screen than on a tablet.