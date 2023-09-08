Elecrow CrowView Review: A Laptop Screen Extender That Works As A Desktop Doubler

Designing a universal clamp that's reasonably easy to use, fits a wide range of devices of varying sizes and designs, and maintains a solid and reliable connection is no mean feat. However, the CrowView monitor has largely managed to pull this off, though it's somewhat tricky to figure out at first. The monitor attaches to your laptop screens with three clamps, one on each side and on the top. The top clamp is static, while the left-hand clamp folds out from the back plate of the CrowView, and the right-hand clamp pulls out on a spring-loaded arm.

The tip of each clamp is also spring-loaded, so the trick is to get it all solidly and properly attached to your laptop monitor. This can take some practice, but after a few tries, we were able to take it on and off quickly and without too much fuss. The mechanism holds on tightly to the laptop screen, and padding prevents the CrowView from scratching your laptop.

You may find the whole setup to be a bit wobbly in practice, but this is largely dependent on the size of your laptop and the strength of its hinge. On our 15.6-inch HP Zbook Firefly, we didn't have any problems, but on a laptop with a weaker hinge, you may need to use the built-in stand to help stabilize the setup. The CrowView can be attached to laptops 13 to 16.5 inches in size.