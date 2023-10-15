The Unexpected Consequences Of Not Cleaning Your Computer's Keyboard

A keyboard can be a sorely underappreciated part of your computing kit. While a rig can have all manner of sophisticated components under the hood, and mechanical keyboards with gamer-friendly key arrangements are available, they're not always a priority. A standard-issue keyboard will happily QWERTY its way through a workday.

Or will it? As with mice, it can be easy to log in, type/click away, log off, and then repeat, paying little attention to the wear-and-tear these crucial computing components endure every day. Yes, we'll wipe the surface of the keys when they become visibly grimy (or when we remember to do so), but is keyboard care always at the front and center of our minds? Perhaps not, but perhaps it should be, like any other everyday cleaning task.

You may not expect it, but failing to keep your keyboard clean can have some unfortunate implications for its lifespan and even potentially your own. Let's take a look at the dangers associated with such.