10 Of The Highest Rated Laptop Backpacks For School Or Work
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Once the bag of choice for students alone, the venerable backpack is now a common choice among the working set, too. With this shift comes an inevitable style evolution. Laptop backpacks come in a diverse range of styles and designs, from sporty campus looks to more sophisticated designs at home in the office.
When choosing a backpack, it helps to keep a few things in mind. First, you need to decide what you plan to put in your backpack. If all you need is room for a laptop and a few folders or accessories, a slimline bag might suffice. But if you want to have lots of flexibility, so you can use your bag for carrying a laptop and additional items like textbooks or other collateral, look for a design with a larger volume.
Next, you need to consider the size of your laptop and whether the bag can handle your gear. All laptop backpacks have two shoulder straps, but some have handles on top to provide greater flexibility in grabbing your bag quickly. Most laptop backpacks load from the top — however, a few have horizontal-loading designs, so you can use the bag as a briefcase or a backpack. What style and design you choose is a very personal decision — the search for the perfect bag is a never-ending quest.
In researching the best-rated bags out there, we found bags of all sizes and price points, from inexpensive to stylish designer bags that cost $300 or more. Each of the bags on this list has a design element that makes it stand out from the crowd. Read on to see our picks for 10 of the highest-rated laptop backpacks–all of which cost less than $200.
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart
The SwissGear 1900 Scansmart laptop backpack is one of the larger options on our list. Made from 1200D ballistic polyester fabric, this black bag looks tidy, even though its design and shape are that of a typical sporty backpack. It's large, with wide, durable zippers and a 31-liter volume, so you can pack in far more than just your laptop.
The zippered laptop compartment at the back fits a 17-inch laptop (compartment size 14.5 x 11 x 1.5 inches) and a 10-inch tablet in its own secure pocket (10 x 7 inches). The Scansmart compartment flips open and lies flat, with the laptop on one side and the tablet on the other. This lay-flat design is TSA checkpoint-friendly, so you don't have to remove your laptop from your bag.
Inside the main compartment, the bag has plenty of organizing pockets, with an accordion file holder and an RFID-protect compartment with a removable key/fob clip and multiple divider pockets. On the outside, there's one front pocket, two quick-access side pockets, and two mesh side pockets for holding a water bottle or umbrella.
We liked the bag's ergonomic design, with contoured and well-padded shoulder straps, airflow padding on the back panel, and a sturdy, molded handle on top–perfect for grabbing the bag when on the go. The bag measures 18.25 x 13.25 x 9.0 inches.
Buy the SwissGear 1900 Scansmart for $100 at Amazon.
Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210
The Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 is the perfect bag for minimalists, commuters, or those on a budget. Its vertical-load design opens to reveal a laptop pocket against the back and a narrow main compartment that might fit one book or physical notebook. It also has an organizer pocket inside for holding a charger, for example. On the outside is a flat pocket in keeping with the bag's sleek, streamlined appearance. The bag measures 17.93 x 13.4 x 5.91 inches.
The laptop/tablet pocket can accommodate devices up to 15.6 inches — the actual interior footprint is 10.0 x 0.8 x 14.2 inches, large enough that some 16-inch class laptops, like the Acer Swift Go 16, might squeeze in, too. The bag comes in four colors: black, blue, green, and grey. The backpack uses a lightweight, water-repellent polyester material, an advantage since the bag itself won't weigh you down. It has a padded back panel and contoured straps.
You can snag the Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 for $22 at Amazon.
Thule Accent
The Thule Accent has a sleek design that's less sporty looking than some of this Swedish outdoor specialist's other offerings. The Accent stands out for several reasons, including its choice of design and capacity. We highlight the 26-liter version here, but it also comes in 20, 23, and 28-liter versions and a 17-liter shoulder bag/backpack/briefcase-style version. All share a similar industrial design, but the bag's physical size and weight scale accordingly–and the larger variants have a more roomy main compartment.
Made from 100% recycled 1680 polyester material, the Thule Accent has an unusually wide U-shaped opening, which makes it easy to rummage inside. The tech pockets sit along the back of the bag and accommodate up to 16-inch laptops and 10.5-inch tablets. The laptop and tablet sections are also accessible via a side zipper, an unusual convenience that provides extra flexibility.
This bag has a slew of thoughtfully considered pockets. At the top is a quick-access pocket while, at the front, you get a side-access storage pocket and a safe pocket with a hard-shell cup, so you needn't worry about crushing your glasses, for example. The Thule Accent has EVA-foam padded shoulder straps with mesh wrapping to promote airflow and an adjustable sternum strap to help distribute the bag's weight. It has a pass-through panel at the back so you can slide the bag over a suitcase handle.
You can buy the Thule Accent 26L for $140 at Amazon. If you need something larger, we also liked the design of the Thule Crossover 32-liter backpack. This one is noticeably larger, bulkier, and appears more sporty, making it better for students than the C-suite. Buy the Thule Crossover 32L for $149 at Amazon.
Lipault 4BIZ Large Laptop Backpack
Lipault is a French luggage brand (owned by Samsonite) known for its lightweight, durable, and waterproof soft-sided luggage. Lipault designed the 4Biz Large Laptop Backpack for the business casual set. The backpack has neat, tidy lines, with convenient dual handles on top so you can switch things up and easily hold the bag vertically or use the lightly padded backpack straps.
The backpack is made from rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) Recyclex material. On the front of the bag are two zippered pockets. The bag itself has two sections. The front compartment has two flat pockets and some smaller zipped organizing pockets. The reinforced laptop compartment is at the rear; it has its own organizing pockets and can accommodate a laptop up to 15.6 inches. The bag measures 17.3 x 12.2 x 7.8 inches, which gives you plenty of room to carry your gear and additional papers or books as needed.
Buy the Lipault 4Biz Large Laptop Backpack for $150 at Lipault. For an even simpler–and less expensive design, alternatively, consider the Lipault Lost in Berlin backpack for $125 at Lipault. This model has a polyester, water-resistant coating that feels rubberized. Inside sits a simple laptop sleeve appropriate for 15-inch and smaller laptops.
Baggallini Soho Backpack
The Baggalini Soho Backpack is a stylish bag aimed at women. It opens wide at the top, with a large, easy-open. The bag weighs just 1.4 pounds, making it uncommonly light for a well-appointed bag as this is. It has a convertible design, with backpack straps that can tuck away into their own compartment and dual reinforced handles at the top for toting the bag by hand. The bag has a handy zippered phone pocket beneath the handles. And at the back is a wide luggage handle sleeve, so you can add this to your rolling luggage, for example.
The Soho Backpack uses a water-resistant material that is easy to spot clean–useful, especially if you're going to buy one of the nine colors other than the black version shown here. The bag has RFID protection, organizing slots, and a padded laptop sleeve at the back that accommodates up to a 16-inch laptop. One unusual design point: The Soho Backpack is freestanding, so you can stand it next to your seat, and it won't flop over. The bag measures 11 x 15 x 6 inches, making it wide enough to handle a couple of books in addition to your laptop.
Buy the Baggallini Soho Backpack for $130 at Amazon.
Bange 45L Carry-on Backpack
The Bange 45L Carry-on Backpack has a highly versatile design. This rectangular bag starts at 26-liter and measures 19.5 x 13 x 6.8 inches. Unzip the bag and adjust the buckles to expand it to a maximum of 45-liter capacity, measuring 19.5 x 13 x 11.5 inches. At a full 45-liter, this bag is massive, with a variety of compartments–including a dedicated one for a laptop and a main compartment you could use for clothes.
It also has a wet pouch for liquids and several organizing pockets. The bag has two handles on top and one on the side, so you can switch between backpack and suitcase-style and between using the bag horizontally or vertically. At the back is a narrow band so you can slide the bag over your luggage handle. The back panel has ventilated padding, adjustable shoulder straps with extra padding, and an ergonomic, adjustable chest buckle with an integrated emergency SOS whistle.
The front compartment can hold a tablet, while the rear laptop compartment has shockproof padding and room for a 15.6-inch laptop (and probably larger since the compartment measures 16.5 x 11.8 inches). This bag is one of the most versatile laptop backpacks we found, and it is a great choice for students and road warriors.
You can buy the Bange 45L Carry-On Backpack for $70 at Amazon.
Herschel Kaslo Daypack Tech
The Herschel Supply Company's Kaslo Daypack Tech is a sleek backpack with a thoughtful design. It's appropriate for students and business users alike, thanks to its no-nonsense looks.
This eco-conscious Canadian maker manufactures this bag using 100% recycled materials made from water bottles. The bag measures 16.75 x 11.5 x 5.75 inches, with a 20-liter capacity. It has a neat, contained presentation, yet it has enough space to carry your laptop, accessories, and a book or two.
Inside, the Kaslo Daypack backpack has a variety of tech-friendly pockets inside its two sections. The forward zippered compartment has mesh organizers, pockets, and a carabiner key clip. The main compartment has mesh storage areas, as well as a padded and fleece-lined pocket for up to a 16-inch laptop. An additional zippered compartment provides vertical access for storing a small book or device on the front of the backpack.
The shoulder straps have comfortable padding, with a hidden pocket that can accommodate some wireless earbud cases, like the Apple AirPods. It also has a removable sternum strap, which helps distribute the weight. And on the back is a sizable sleeve so you can slide the bag over your luggage handle. On the sides are mesh holders for water bottles.
You can buy the Herschel Kaslo Daypack Tech for $150 from Herschel Supply Company.
Jansport Pro Pack System
If any backpack name is synonymous with campus chic, it's Jansport. Some of Jansport's bags are more sophisticated, though, with crossover to more business casual situations, too. The Jansport Pro Pack System stands out for its streamlined design and an outside pocket that doubles as a removable crossbody bag. That modularity is unique, and it makes this backpack extra versatile. The crossbody bag/pocket attaches to the front of the bag through loops integrated into the bag's black front trim. Inside the pocket are handy organizer slots.
The backpack itself measures 18.9 x 11.6 x 6.3 inches and has a massive 33-liter volume. The bag has a heavy-duty bottom and uses 100% recycled polyester 2-ply diamond weave fabric. At the back is a dedicated zippered compartment for up to a 17-inch laptop (the space measures 17 x 12.6 inches) with a water-resistant zipper. The main compartment is roomy, which means you have plenty of space for books, accessories, or even a change of clothes. The back of the bag has an extra padded back panel for comfort and breathability, while the shoulder straps have comfortable padding. Two stretchy side pockets can hold large bottles.
You can buy the Jansport Pro Pack System for $150 at Jansport.
Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe
The Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe has a robust design. At the bottom are two buckles that are both edgy and functional, anchoring the bag's unusual bottom compression straps. This 20-liter bag measures 11.42 x 18.9 x 5.31 inches, which means it can't support a stack of books. It has three separate compartments, with a dedicated padded space at the rear for up to a 17-inch laptop. The main compartment has space for a book or two or a stack of files. The front compartment is more narrow, with zippered organizer spaces for small accessories. At the top is a sturdy handle for hoisting the bag from the floor. And on the back is a strap for sliding the bag over your luggage handle.
The bag's body is made from recycled materials. A ventilated, padded back panel provides comfort and airflow, while padded shoulder straps and a removable sternum strap add to the bag's ergonomics. On the side is a stretchable pocket for a water bottle. An unexpected inclusion: The compression straps have reflective tape, a handy safety inclusion if you bike or walk with the bag at night.
The Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe is among several laptop-friendly bags from Timbuk2, and like all Timbuk2 bags, it carries a lifetime warranty against defects in the materials or workmanship. You can buy the Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe bag for $159 at Amazon.
STM Myth 28L
The STM Myth has a stylish, almost oval shape and a large, 28-liter capacity. This model has two zippered pockets on the front that blend into the design without disrupting the bag's sleek, clean lines. It's available in three colors–granite, black, and blue. It uses a durable 100% polyester material with a water-repellent coating on the fabric and reverse coil zipper teeth to protect against moisture.
The laptop sleeve at the back of the bag accommodates up to a 16-inch laptop. The sleeve integrates STM's SlingTech design to keep the laptop suspended, which mitigates the effects of putting your bag down hard, for example, and protects the laptop from sudden impacts. In addition to this protection, the bag has a slew of organizing pockets in the main compartment, including cable management elements, so if you're charging something while out and about, you can keep some order to the chaos inside your bag.
The backpack's shape and straps are conducive for both men and women. The bag's back panel has lumbar support and breathable padding, and the straps have thick foam padding with an integrated chest yoke for ergonomically distributing weight. The bag measures 18.5 x 11.8 x 6.7 inches.
You can buy the STM Myth 28L Backpack for $140 at Amazon.