10 Of The Highest Rated Laptop Backpacks For School Or Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once the bag of choice for students alone, the venerable backpack is now a common choice among the working set, too. With this shift comes an inevitable style evolution. Laptop backpacks come in a diverse range of styles and designs, from sporty campus looks to more sophisticated designs at home in the office.

When choosing a backpack, it helps to keep a few things in mind. First, you need to decide what you plan to put in your backpack. If all you need is room for a laptop and a few folders or accessories, a slimline bag might suffice. But if you want to have lots of flexibility, so you can use your bag for carrying a laptop and additional items like textbooks or other collateral, look for a design with a larger volume.

Next, you need to consider the size of your laptop and whether the bag can handle your gear. All laptop backpacks have two shoulder straps, but some have handles on top to provide greater flexibility in grabbing your bag quickly. Most laptop backpacks load from the top — however, a few have horizontal-loading designs, so you can use the bag as a briefcase or a backpack. What style and design you choose is a very personal decision — the search for the perfect bag is a never-ending quest.

In researching the best-rated bags out there, we found bags of all sizes and price points, from inexpensive to stylish designer bags that cost $300 or more. Each of the bags on this list has a design element that makes it stand out from the crowd. Read on to see our picks for 10 of the highest-rated laptop backpacks–all of which cost less than $200.