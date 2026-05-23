Never Plug These 5 Devices Into A USB Hub

USB hubs do not expand your bandwidth, which refers to the amount of data that can travel through a given path at once. A USB port can only transfer so much data — exactly how much is contingent on which generation of USB it uses — and although a hub can add several more USB ports, it will always be bottlenecked by the host port you plug it into. In fact, some USB hubs may have even less bandwidth than the host port. You can think of your computer's USB port as a main river, with each port on the USB hub analogous to a tributary stream. The devices you connect push data through those streams. Connect too many devices, or a single, powerful device, and you may overflow those banks.

For instance, if you connect multiple storage devices to a USB hub, you may experience noticeable lag when opening or transferring files between them, even if the hub can run each at full speed in isolation. A storage drive in combination with a high-resolution webcam could cause the former to slow down and the latter to deliver a choppy or glitchy video feed, for example.

Bottlenecks are more likely if you're using a slower USB 2.0 hub, and may be less severe when using USB 3.x SuperSpeed. If your hub supports USB4, it may not even be an issue. But if the host port itself is using an older USB version, it won't matter how much bandwidth the hub can handle. Always ensure that you have enough bandwidth for all your devices on the host port and your USB hub.