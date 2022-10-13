USB4 2.0: Everything You Need To Know

The USB Promoter Group released the specification for USB4 Version 2.0 [PDF] on September 1, 2022, giving the tech community an idea of what it can expect for the ports on our next laptops, desktops, gaming consoles, and maybe even smartphones. Given that the new standard is replacing the USB4 Version 1.0 standard announced only three short years ago, it's impressive that USB4 Version 2.0 doubles the bandwidth from a maximum of 40 Gbps to a whopping 80 Gbps.

It goes without saying that USB4 Version 2.0 will operate over USB Type-C, which means it will maintain backward compatibility with previous USB standards that operate over the same physical cable. As such, USB4 Version 2.0 works with Thunderbolt 3, USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, and USB 2.0. The increased bandwidth is great news for fans of thin-and-light laptops and ultrabooks that have gone to war with ports, often including as few as one or two USB-C ports — and sometimes not even a 3.5mm headphone jack.