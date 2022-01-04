The Dell XPS 13 Plus is going to be controversial

Dell has just revealed the upcoming release of the Dell XPS 13 Plus, a reinvented version of its long-standing Dell XPS line of laptops. As the new notebook brings with it a variety of design changes and a new set of specifications, it seems that Dell decided to branch out. Instead of giving the current Dell XPS 13 a massive makeover, the Plus steps in to usher in the new changes without discarding Dell’s present design.

Dell

It’s hard to deny that Dell has made some interesting choices where the look of the laptop is concerned: The new Dell XPS 13 Plus is a gorgeous notebook with a soft design that somewhat resembles a MacBook. The company has stated that it’s embracing simplicity woven with elegance, allowing the sleek, ultra-thin design to truly shine. With thin bezels, rounded corners, and a brand-new keyboard style, the Plus certainly stands out from its predecessors.

The laptop features a capacitive touch function row combined with a glass touchpad. The keyboard is an edge-to-edge model, flat and void of dark contrasts, seamlessly melding into the rest of the laptop. Dell is offering two colors: A light platinum and dark graphite, both muted just enough to look every bit as sleek as the latest MacBook Pros.

It’s not all visuals when it comes to the new Dell XPS 13 Plus. The 2.73 lbs notebook packs quite a lot of punch within its 0.6-inch thin chassis, including some of the latest components the laptop market has to offer.

Latest tech within a stunning chassis

Dell has equipped the new notebook with a 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake processor. Although Dell hasn’t revealed the exact model of the CPU, we do know that it is going to be a 28W processor as opposed to 15W, packing more power. Said to feature 14 cores and a 24MB cache, it could offer clock speeds as high as 4.8GHz. This is topped off by Intel Iris X graphics.

There’s a surprising amount of storage thanks to the use of a 2TB SSD, and customers will be able to choose their desired amount of RAM up to 32GB. With specifications such as these, the ultra-portable laptop should perform well both in terms of productivity and entertainment, although its real performance will be shown when it is benchmarked.

The new XPS 13 Plus is going to offer two models, one with a touchscreen and one without, but both of these seem to have excellent display quality. The notebooks offer up to 4K+ resolution on a bright, vivid OLED panel. Dell has also spared some thought to the audio side of things, adding a quad-speaker setup to the laptop as opposed to the usual dual design.

Dell’s stunning new laptops are not quite here just yet: The company has promised a spring 2022 release. The pricing starts at $1,199 for the base model. Dell is yet to reveal the different price brackets for every variant of the new XPS 13 Plus.