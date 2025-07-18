Which USB Port Type Is The Fastest & What Is Its Top Speed?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Because USB is so common, it's easy to overlook how incredible it truly is. In a world of hyper-competitive tech companies, the existence of a single data transfer and charging standard that works across computers, smartphones, and a myriad of other gadgets is as miraculous as an international peace treaty. But even so, USB itself is fragmented between multiple connectors and generations of the technology, which quickly muddies the waters. Two devices can both have USB, yet one might have far more capabilities than the other. It can be a nightmare for the average consumer to navigate USB standards, which are frankly a labyrinthean mess. So, which kind of USB port is guaranteed to provide you with the fastest data transfer speeds?

The short answer is that two types of USB ports tie for the fastest: USB4 and Thunderbolt 5, both of which can support bidirectional speeds of up to 80 gigabits per second (Gbps). However, there are major caveats. You need to find the correct version of USB4, and even then, you'll still need to refer to your device's manual or specification sheet. Thunderbolt 5, meanwhile, is only available on a small segment of devices, making it far less universal than USB4. And that's all before you realize that there just aren't a lot of reasons to use the fastest USB ports in the first place. We'll break down all these quirks and compromises below, so read on.