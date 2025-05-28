USB 3.2 Gen 1 Vs. Gen 2: What's The Difference?

USB, or — Universal Serial Bus to give it its full title — has been around since 1996. The now ubiquitous technology is built into innumerable electronic devices, including smartphones, computers, game consoles, and eBook readers, to name just a few. It wasn't always like this; those of us long enough in the tooth can remember a pre-USB world when connecting a peripheral to a computer was often an object lesson in frustration. Largely, connection problems were down to a lack of industry standards and the limited number of ports available on the machinery of the era. These problems were exactly what the introduction of USB 1.0 was intended to solve.

Jump forward a few decades, and the standard has evolved massively. There are now several generations to consider in the history of USB, and while most people now know what USB is, there is often confusion surrounding the versions. One such point is the difference between USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2. While both are labelled as USB 3.2, there is one distinct difference between the standards — the speed at which they can transfer data, with Gen 2 effectively doubling the speed of its Gen 1 forerunner.