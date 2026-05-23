Some Data Centers Are Doing A Lot More Than Just Processing & Storing Data

As artificial intelligence continues to permeate the globe and pervade almost every industry, data center infrastructure is increasingly becoming the cornerstone for what many believe is the next digital frontier. And data centers themselves are becoming a more contentious topic by the day. In Gallup's first-ever data center construction survey, the research firm found that data centers have become less popular than nuclear power plants. As the global market for AI compute power heats up, the public's opinion on data centers continues to sour as the knock-on effects become harder to ignore, forcing the public and policymakers alike to look at them with more scrutiny.

The advent of generative AI is a technological feat that cuts both ways, but there seems to be at least one way to reconcile AI's benefits with its harmful side effects. Data centers consume an appalling amount of electricity and water, and their very operation produces a giant byproduct: heat waste. While data centers have a long way to go to rein in their carbon emissions, countries in Europe are taking important steps by recycling that heat waste to heat homes and businesses. Recycling this heat waste doesn't balance the massive cost that the environment has to bear for these data centers, but it helps — and proves that they can do more than just provide fast data processing and storage.