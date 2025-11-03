This State Surprisingly Houses More Data Centers Than Anywhere Else On Earth

The words "Data Center" are likely to inspire intense feelings in many, as questions continue to surround the potentially damaging environmental impact of such operations. They are, after all, known to consume massive amounts of energy and water, while producing troubling levels of climate-change-driving greenhouse gases. Nonetheless, data centers are deemed a necessary evil, as the technological demands of the modern world have continued to bolster not only their importance, but their commercial value, with many major corporations making a mint in the data center sector.

The big business aspect of data centers has led to a legitimate construction boom for those companies, with the massive buildings designed to hold the endless rows of server stacks and networking devices that process the terabytes of data transferred across all parts of the globe daily, have been springing up with staggering regularity in recent years. And according to reports, the units have been popping up in one seemingly A.I.-obsessed U.S. state more than any other part of the world.

It may surprise you to learn that said state is Virginia, and not some Western locale closer to one of the current hotbeds of big tech, or even some non-U.S. spot where land might be had at less of a premium. At present, there are reported to be nearly 600 data centers spread across the state in various shapes and sizes, and there are ongoing plans to expand on that already massive number.