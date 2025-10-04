This State Has Some Of America's Biggest AI Users (Here's What They're Doing With It)

Without a shadow of doubt, there is a global-scale AI boom. If you look at the state of things today, you'll see how machine learning's evolution is reshaping everything around us. The U.S. is not only experiencing this boom, but it's at the front and center of it. When you think of America's AI capitals, you probably picture California, New York, or Washington. But data from multiple reports show Virginia is also one of the biggest AI adopters in the country, consistently ranking among the top states.

A 2024 report from Superside measured interest by tracking AI-related searches per 10,000 people each month, as well as AI job postings. On that scale, Virginia ranked fifth overall, with more than 2,000 AI job openings and a high volume of searches relative to its population. Meanwhile, Anthropic's Economic Index study took a different angle by looking at how often its Claude model is used across states. That research placed Virginia squarely in the top tier of per-capita AI adoption, alongside states like California and New York. A third study from Virginia Works noted that per-capita AI usage in Virginia is higher than the national average, especially in business and education contexts.

These overlapping findings matter because each dataset captures a different part of the picture. Taken together, they explain why Virginia is seen as one of America's most AI-focused states. Virginia's combination of high adoption, concentrated infrastructure, and growing workforce demand has created an AI hotspot.