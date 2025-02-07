What Is The Stargate Project? The United States' $500 Billion AI Venture, Explained

President Donald Trump has described the launch of the Stargate Project as a "monumental undertaking" and "a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential." He announced the launch on Jan. 21, flanked by three of the biggest names in the tech sector: OpenAI's Sam Altman, Oracle's Larry Ellison, and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son. So what exactly is the Stargate project?

It's a new company formed by a collaboration of some of the biggest giants in technology, primarily SoftBank and OpenAI, with additional equity funding from Oracle and MGX, a technology-investment firm based in the United Arab Emirates. Microsoft, Nvidia, and Arm, a British processor company, are also involved as technology partners. Trump described Stargate as the largest AI infrastructure project ever. Its goal is to build a new AI infrastructure in the United States, surpassing that of any other country.

Even though Trump was keen to take credit for the new initiative — and Ellison, Son, and Altman were happy to give it to him — the project predates the 47th president's current term. It has been in the works since early 2024, and construction of the data centers was already underway at the time of Trump's speech. Nevertheless, Trump's backing will smooth the way for building more data centers. He has promised to declare emergencies to ensure that Stargate won't face obstacles in building the power plants it will need.

