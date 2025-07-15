Here's How Amazon Is Using Reclaimed Water To Keep Its Data Centers Cool

In June 2025, Amazon announced it was increasing the number of data centers that use reclaimed water. There are currently 20 data centers using treated sewage water for cooling, and by 2030, Amazon intends to increase this number to 120. 2030 is also the date by which Amazon has pledged to become "water positive," something it defines as a commitment to "return more water to communities and the environment than we use in our data center operations." It's currently 53% of the way to achieving its goal. Large data centers need a lot of water to keep them cool enough not to overheat. The rise of artificial intelligence has taken things to a whole new level. Firstly, because more data centers are being built, and secondly, because training and running advanced AI models demands exponentially more computing power, which generates far more heat than traditional digital workloads, resulting in a planet-polluting problem that needs a solution.

AWS (Amazon Web Services) is a brand owned by Amazon that provides cloud computing services, including storage, servers, and AI. It currently has data centers using treated sewage water in Virginia and California. The new plans will expand its recycled water usage to Georgia and Mississippi's data centers and increase the percentage of non-drinkable water used in Virginia. Although unsuitable for drinking, the wastewater is still clean. It undergoes multiple processes, removing 99% of impurities, before being used in AWS's cooling systems. Afterward, the water goes back to the water treatment plant to be used again. Amazon is also using technology to monitor and reduce water consumption, providing treated wastewater for agricultural use in local communities, and funding projects aimed at improving water access and restoring ecosystems in regions where the company operates.