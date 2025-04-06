7 Brands That You May Not Know Are Owned By Amazon
With a market cap of over $2 trillion as of 2025, Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world — and it's not difficult to see why. From the latest smartphones to cost-effective fashion accessories, you can find darn near everything on Amazon's marketplace. Pair that with the company's snappy delivery service, and Amazon attracts millions of customers every month.
You may have also used a few of Amazon's other services, such as Prime Video, which is the company's subscription-based streaming platform, and Amazon Fresh, which is an online supermarket for grabbing groceries and last-minute household essentials. Amazon Web Services, or AWS for short, is another service that many people are aware of, even those less tech-savvy among us. Amazon Haul is a relatively new Temu-like marketplace to shop for products that don't break your bank.
You can probably guess by now that Amazon houses many other brands under its umbrella — but were you aware that Twitch is owned by the same tech giant that sells the Kindle? The company also owns clothing brands, including Zappos and Goodthreads. For those looking to quench their curiosity, here are a couple of other brands you've heard of but might be surprised to know are owned by Amazon.
Twitch
YouTube may have a strong foothold in the VOD (video on demand) scene and does allow creators to go live, but Twitch still enjoys greater popularity when it comes to live streaming. Be it popular titles like "Counter-Strike 2" or "Valorant," or indie games not many have discovered yet, you're sure to find more than a handful of streamers on Twitch playing them at any given time. There are a lot of non-gamer streamers as well, making Twitch's everyday feed of live streams quite varied.
Twitch was launched in 2011, targeting those who wished to stream video games to an audience. The company was acquired in 2014 by Amazon for $970 million. Amazon's ownership of Twitch might not be as widely known as some of its other services, which often get the "Prime" prefix.
If you're subscribed to Amazon Prime and use the same account to log into Twitch, you get a free subscription each month to any channel you desire. As a streamer, there are multiple ways to make money on Twitch. There's the cut of monthly subscriptions by viewers you receive, sponsorship deals, ad revenue, and "bits" which are essentially paid messages.
Blink and Ring
If you've ever shopped for home security cameras, you will almost certainly have come across a few offerings from Blink. Originally a semiconductor manufacturer, Blink launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2014 and shifted its focus to home IoT products. The company was acquired by Amazon in 2017 for $90 million. Blink now sells a variety of security cameras — some obscure and unassuming for indoor monitoring, and some that have powerful floodlight cameras that keep porch pirates away.
You would think one sub-brand fixated on providing security cameras would suffice, but Amazon has the money to buy another — and so it did, with a $1 billion deal to acquire Ring just one year later in 2018. On paper, both Ring and Blink seem to offer nearly the same products — home security cameras that work over Wi-Fi. In our comparison of Ring and Blink security cameras, we found that the former generally provides a few extra features, but costs more than a Blink camera and subscription would too.
Security cameras from either brand come with wireless connectivity, so you don't have to struggle with complex wiring to establish a network. Blink and Ring cameras are also designed for DIY installations, and do not require special tools. You get motion alerts, two-way communication, and cloud storage options across various models from both these companies.
Audible and Goodreads
Audible is one of the most well-known subscription services for audiobook lovers. New users get a 30-day free trial, and the cheaper tier is priced at $7.95 per month. The Premium Plus subscription gets you one credit each month that you can spend to unlock an audiobook from Audible's premium selection. Amazon Prime subscribers get two credits with the Audible Premium Plus trial because, you guessed it, the tech giant owns the company.
Compared to most of the other companies on this list, Amazon's acquisition of Audible dates back quite a way to 2008, for a whopping $300 million. Pre-acquisition, Audible still boasted impressive numbers, including a library size of over 80,000 books and other content — this has now significantly increased.
Audible is available as an app for both Android and iOS devices, in addition to the Kindle app — which is a better-known product from Amazon. Amazon also owns Goodreads, though the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. For those unfamiliar, Goodreads is a social cataloging platform for bibliophiles — like IMDb (subtle foreshadowing), but for books. The service is integrated within Kindle devices too, so you can sync your reading progress on the fly.
Eero
Following the 2017 and 2018 acquisitions of Blink and Ring respectively, Amazon bought Eero in 2019. Unlike a few other companies that Amazon now owns, Eero might not be as big of a household name. Founded in 2014, Eero was posed as a solution for unreliable and difficult to set up home Wi-Fi networks.
An Eero router is designed to work with others of its kind and expand network coverage. A mesh networking system like this eliminates dead zones in bigger spaces and multi-story houses. An Eero device looks nothing like most of the usual Wi-Fi routers you can find, and blends in with modern home decor.
Amazon's acquisition of Eero wasn't smooth sailing, especially behind the scenes for its employees. According to Mashable, while the $97 million deal turned out to be a win for Eero's execs, most of the employees and investors were left with essentially worthless stock options. It also didn't sit well with consumers that Amazon now owned an IoT brand that connects directly to your devices and has access to internet logs — though Eero's privacy policy states that this information is not tracked.
Despite stiff competition from the plethora of other Wi-Fi and networking brands, Amazon's Eero products still enjoy a high rating on the marketplace. Even if you decide not to configure a mesh network, a single Eero can be used as a Wi-Fi router, and you get the same excellent monitoring app on your phone.
IMDb
Searching for reviews or general information about a movie or TV show you're interested in will lead you to its IMDb page. Short for Internet Movie Database, IMDb has been around since 1990, founded by Col Needham as a personal project to keep track of films he'd watched. Amazon's acquisition of IMDb in 1998 didn't take more than a couple of meetings, seeing as how it aligned with Jeff Bezos' vision of utilizing the huge database of movies that IMDb had built up to create a video store on Amazon.
Unlike most of Amazon's other acquisitions on this list, the company was still very young when it secured IMDb — we're talking way back when Amazon was still just an online book store. Fast-forward a few decades, both Amazon and IMDb are widely known brands. Despite being a part of Amazon, IMDb works well as a service of its own. Creating an account will let you rate movies and TV series, manage watchlists, and get personalized recommendations based on what you already like.
There is easier access if you already have an Amazon account. Thanks to IMDb, you also get fun extras while watching content on Prime Video. This includes information about actors on the screen, as well as interesting trivia and facts related to the scene. IMDb also has a dedicated mobile app that provides a great user experience on smaller screens.