7 Brands That You May Not Know Are Owned By Amazon

With a market cap of over $2 trillion as of 2025, Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world — and it's not difficult to see why. From the latest smartphones to cost-effective fashion accessories, you can find darn near everything on Amazon's marketplace. Pair that with the company's snappy delivery service, and Amazon attracts millions of customers every month.

You may have also used a few of Amazon's other services, such as Prime Video, which is the company's subscription-based streaming platform, and Amazon Fresh, which is an online supermarket for grabbing groceries and last-minute household essentials. Amazon Web Services, or AWS for short, is another service that many people are aware of, even those less tech-savvy among us. Amazon Haul is a relatively new Temu-like marketplace to shop for products that don't break your bank.

You can probably guess by now that Amazon houses many other brands under its umbrella — but were you aware that Twitch is owned by the same tech giant that sells the Kindle? The company also owns clothing brands, including Zappos and Goodthreads. For those looking to quench their curiosity, here are a couple of other brands you've heard of but might be surprised to know are owned by Amazon.

