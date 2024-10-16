Amazon Just Put Millions Of Dollars Into Nuclear Power: Here's Why

For the better part of the past decade, Big Tech has consistently made wordy claims regarding its net-zero ambitions and plans to reduce the carbon emissions footprint from its entire supply chain. Now, the tech giants have turned attention to nuclear energy. Earlier today, Amazon announced that it has inked three separate deals towards the construction of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Amazon's AWS CEO, Matt Garman, explains that nuclear energy is scalable and more importantly, carbon-free. "Nuclear is a safe source of carbon-free energy that can help power our operations and meet the growing demands of our customers," Garman was quoted as saying. The company adds that its investments in nuclear energy will also open economic opportunities for the local communities.

Amazon's partnership with Energy Northwest, for example, will fuel the development of SMRs that are targeted to generate 320 megawatts (MW), eventually scaling up to 960 MW if the need arises. The other two partners in the company's nuclear energy endeavors are Dominion Energy and X-energy.

Notably, Amazon is not the lone player in the game. Fellow players, Microsoft and Google, also want a piece of the nuclear energy pie. So, why this sudden thirst? Amazon's announcement doesn't explicitly spell out the answer, but there's a hint linked to a previous nuclear energy deal. All the money Amazon is funneling into nuclear projects is ultimately headed toward its power-hungry data centers.

