Amazon Is Going Big On AI With One Of ChatGPT's Chief Competitors

Amazon has already implemented AI features in its products. For example, the company has rolled out AI-generated user reviews and content listings. But now Amazon thinks its collaboration with Anthropic will further enhance customer experiences with its generative AI. Anthropic has used Bedrock before but not as its primary provider. The e-commerce company noted that customers had already created useful applications with Anthropic models, including ones designed for producing market forecasts and creating research reports.

Amazon also noted a few other companies that have taken advantage of Anthropic's current models for their generative AI research. For example, travel guidebook publisher Lonely Planet has used the models to "help customers plan epic trips and create life-changing experiences with personalized travel itineraries," according to Chris Whyde, senior vice president of Engineering and Data Science at Lonely Planet. It also noted that Anthropic's new and improved Claude 2 model could personalize content according to customer preference and provide pertinent travel information.

Investment management firm Bridgewater has also already used Claude 2 on Bedrock. The company stated that the tools allowed it to compute financial indicators, create intricate charts, and summarize the results. It noted that automating these tasks speeds up the research process.

Access to Amazon's cloud network as its primary source for AI training and the hefty chunk of change provided sets up Anthropic nicely for success. This collaboration could result in the Claude 3 model being significantly more advanced than its predecessor.