3D Printing Made This Researcher's 40-Year-Old Concept A Reality

As 3D printing becomes more accessible and printers get increasingly budget-friendly, academic researchers are coming up with a plethora of useful new creations. They're also going back over older ideas to see if the new technology enables any previously impractical ideas to be brought into use. The latter is exactly what researchers at MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) did, and they ended up building a new three-sided zipper based on a professor's four decade old design.

The professor in question is William Freeman, who came up with the idea of a three-sided zipper back in 1985. He suggested that the zipper could allow materials to be transformed from being soft into being rigid, since it would take advantage of the natural structural rigidity of a triangle. Then, when the material no longer needed to be rigid, it could be unzipped and would return to its flexible form, making it easier to pack and transport.

Freeman's original design used belts with wooden teeth to create the zipper and a slider to zip and unzip the belts. He entered it into a design competition and didn't win, but he patented the design nonetheless. Around 40 years passed and the team of MIT researchers decided to take another look at the idea. This time around, 3D printing technology allowed the researchers to create custom plastic zippers for a variety of different situations, including everything from camping to wearables.