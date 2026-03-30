5 Useful 3D Printed Gadgets For Camping And Backpacking

It's always wise to make sure you'll have everything you need when you go camping. While many view spending time in the great outdoors as an act of minimalism, no one likes heading home early because they failed to prepare. This is doubly true when it comes to backpacking, since you'll be far away from any vehicles that might bring you back to civilization. You have to be even more precise about what you do and don't bring in these situations, since everything you bring gets added to the weight of your pack. But what if you could make a bunch of the stuff you might want on your 3D printer?

It might seem odd to marry something as techy as 3D printing with something as decidedly non-techy as camping, but there are a lot of good reasons to consider making some of your camping supplies out of good ol' filament. 3D printing can save you money, for one, which is nice because camping gear can be surprisingly expensive. It's also very light. PLA, PETG, and ABS plastic are lightweight and easy to carry. Of course, you probably shouldn't replace anything essential, or anything that needs to be able to take a beating with a 3D printed version, but there are a few great models that are free to download on sites like Thingiverse, Printables, and MakerWorld that could be useful for your next trek into the wilderness.