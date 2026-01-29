5 Things 3D Printing Can Save You Money On

3D printers may seem like merely high-end toys for tech lovers. And it's true that many people who own 3D printers use them to make fun and unique projects, and why not? There are endless creative things you can make, from sculptures to working toys like articulated action figures to self-watering planters! For many, it's a hobby, but you can also use a 3D printer to make useful objects that may save you a few bucks.

Home organization, replacement parts, toys, office tech — there are endless projects you can print at home instead of purchasing them at Amazon or Home Depot. Material cost for 3D printers is typically low, and while the price of individual items may not amount to much, taken together, you can definitely save money, especially if you've already invested in a 3D printer.

The complexity of what you can print depends on the type and quality of the 3D printer you have. For that reason, we've selected relatively simple printing projects that should still save you money in the long run.