5 Things 3D Printing Can Save You Money On
3D printers may seem like merely high-end toys for tech lovers. And it's true that many people who own 3D printers use them to make fun and unique projects, and why not? There are endless creative things you can make, from sculptures to working toys like articulated action figures to self-watering planters! For many, it's a hobby, but you can also use a 3D printer to make useful objects that may save you a few bucks.
Home organization, replacement parts, toys, office tech — there are endless projects you can print at home instead of purchasing them at Amazon or Home Depot. Material cost for 3D printers is typically low, and while the price of individual items may not amount to much, taken together, you can definitely save money, especially if you've already invested in a 3D printer.
The complexity of what you can print depends on the type and quality of the 3D printer you have. For that reason, we've selected relatively simple printing projects that should still save you money in the long run.
Drawer organizers
Life can be messy, and catch-all drawers or junk drawers are almost universal, but if every drawer in your home is unorganized, you've likely considered investing in drawer organizers. From cutlery trays to expandable organizers, these handy tools will not only make it easier to find the scissors or your favorite mixing spoon, but they can also create more space and protect your belongings from nicks and scratches from the pizza cutter.
You may have used an organizer to get your toolbox in order and found something that works for your garage, but neglected to tidy your kitchen drawers. These drawer organizers are actually individual storage blocks that are designed specifically for cooking utensils and tools. You can make as many of them as you need, and they're also stackable for other uses. If you're a more experienced 3D printer enthusiast, this modular drawer organizer may suit your needs. This project allows users to define their own parameters to create a custom layout or use a pre-created layout for immediate printing. One user praised the custom organizer, stating that it "[re]ally fits like a glove in the drawer frame." Finally, these interlocking sorting cups could be useful for any drawer, anywhere. The square cups lock together and have snap-on lids. They are a perfect solution for organizing all your small bits and pieces.
Cable organizers
Most of us have a plethora of devices that require regular charging, including phones, tablets, laptops, e-readers, and more. It's easy to get frustrated with a tangle of cords at our desk or on our nightstand, and store-bought cable organizers and holders may not properly fit your space. Plus, the adhesive is often weak, and they simply might not be made for your specific needs. They aren't expensive, but a 3D printed cable organizer will cost you even less and can be made to meet your specifications. You can tailor the size and mounting options, such as screws or adhesive.
This option from Thingiverse is specifically for USB cords, something most of us have in droves. The free designs, which can attach to hard surfaces like a table, are offered in both a straight and a curved version and for different table thicknesses. Another cable organizer that has a sleek design attaches with adhesive, so you can put it virtually anywhere, and it can hold five cables. There are plenty of options out there for many different cable types and sizes.
Phone stand
A phone stand might seem like an unnecessary thing to print, especially when so many iPhone stands with quirky designs are already on the market. We use stands when we're working on projects that require the use of both hands, such as cooking; to keep the phone easily accessible while we work on other devices; and even to reduce neck strain. 3D printed stands can offer a level of customization that you may not find in store-bought options. You can not only personalize the color and design, but you can also account for things like charging options and a particularly bulky or thin case.
If you're looking beyond a basic stand, check out this design for a mechanical quick-grab stand. It gives the user several viewing angles and is made for larger phones. You can print the entire design and only need to add an extension spring when you're putting it together. You can also print situation-specific stands, like this bike phone holder. The free design offers two types of bases for narrow and wider devices. You will have to add bolts and nuts to ensure the device easily connects to your bike's handlebars.
Tools
Tools can be an expensive investment, especially if it's a single-use purchase that you will likely never use again. Even if you need a tool found at every hardware store, you can try printing your own at home and likely save a few dollars. Along with cost savings, you may be able to tailor it to your specific project needs, and 3D printed tools will often be more lightweight than their store-bought counterparts.
This adjustable wrench is usable right off the printer, with no assembly required. It can be printed in various sizes, and user reviews say that it is functional for small jobs. This measuring set includes various tools for precise readings, including hole gauges, calipers, fillet gauge, and feeler gauges, available in millimeter or inch measurements. Finally, almost everyone needs a pair of pliers at some point for a hard-to-reach project or simply minor repairs. This project includes four variations: two needle-nose sets and two blunt-nose sets, and are mostly well-reviewed.
Toys
If you've walked down the toy aisle at Target or Walmart recently, you've probably noticed that many toys have a hefty price tag, from timeless classics that have gotten major tech upgrades to smart gadgets. Birthdays and Christmas call for a heavy investment when you have kids, and oftentimes those toys are played with for a week or two and then forgotten under a bed or in a playroom. Instead of dropping your hard-earned cash at the toy store, you can try 3D printing some trinkets for your kids.
These wiggly fish fossil toys would make cute stocking stuffers, and many reviewers said they were the first thing they ever tried 3D printing. They are a one-piece print and use only a small amount of filament, and can even be used as keychains. If you or your child likes fidget toys, these fidget rings rotate and have different textures. Available in several different patterns, one reviewer called them an "extremely fun fidget." Finally, don't leave out your pets! You can 3D print chew toys for your dog and bell balls for your cat.