5 Handy Cable Organizers To Help Eliminate Cluttered Chaos
An annoying little quirk that accompanies the general increase of reliance on electronics is a big tangle of cables behind desks and TV stands. No matter how careful you try to be, they always seem to end up tangled and scuffed. Unfortunately, that's the best-case scenario; worse comes to worst, your cables could be assaulted by your pets or manhandled by your young kids. It's inconvenient, it's unsafe, and you don't deserve to put up with any of it.
While there's not much you can do with the cables and plugs by themselves, with a little bit of outside assistance, you can manage your setup's cables. You can know exactly where each is coming and going, and be secure in the knowledge that no little hands or paws will be able to get at them. All you need are a few simple, readily available gadgets, and you'll turn your desk or TV space into a perfectly organized machine. For information on how we selected these items, check out our methodology at the end of this story.
The Sleek Socket Outlet Concealer prevents jutting power plugs
Most houses have power outlets strategically placed around the walls to accommodate a reasonable number of electronic devices. The problem is, those outlets might not be accommodating of your furniture layout, and you can't move them around if they're not. This leads to plugged-in cables jutting unfashionably out of the wall, which both looks awkward next to your furniture and makes them more likely to be squished and scuffed.
You may not be able to move an outlet, but you can reduce its profile with the Sleek Socket Outlet Concealer, available on Amazon for $23.95. This flat panel can be plugged into any normal three-pronged outlet, transferring its power down to a three-port strip via the long, thick cable. Using the included adhesive kit, you can then secure the cord to the wall while you run it closer to where it needs to go. Just like that, no more jutting plugs or messy wires sticking out.
The Sleek Socket Outlet Concealer's base model has a cable that's 3 feet long and fits standard outlets, though there are longer cables and inverted-outlet models also available. Over 56,000 users have given this product an average 4.7 out of 5 stars rating, praising its convenient and unobtrusive design, as well as its efficacy in reducing clutter around outlets.
The FYY Cable Organizer Pouch safely holds cables not in use
Whether we're talking about computer desks or TV stands, there are usually at least a few cables and plugs you're not actively using. If you've got a gaming PC, for instance, you might have a couple of USB controllers laying around with their own cables. If you leave those cables disconnected and hanging out behind the desk, you're just asking for them to get filled with dust.
If you have cables or connectors you're not actively using, store them away in the FYY Cable Organizer Pouch, available on Amazon in its small size for $12.99, though there are also medium and large sizes. This sturdy case has two sealable compartments with netted pockets for safely storing various kinds of charging and data transfer cables. The inside is soft and spongy so it won't damage anything, while the outside is thick and waterproof to repel contaminants. While it's intended as a travel case, its compact size also makes it great for storing cables in your desk's cubbies or drawers. It definitely beats leaving all those cables in a tangled ball.
Over 26,000 users have collectively given the FYY Cable Organizer Pouch a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Several users say they originally bought it just to hold charging cables on vacation, but started using it at home as well for keeping vital cords and plugs in one place.
The Agptek Cable Sleeve keeps cables bound together
One of the big reasons cables get tangled behind your computer desk is that they're hanging free and loose. It only takes a few little jostles from the front of the desk for them to begin knotting and tangling, and by the time you notice, you've got a horrifying pretzel on your hands. If you want to prevent this, the key is to keep all of the cables moving in the same direction.
To do this, you can employ the Agptek Cable Sleeve, $14.99 on Amazon. Its flexible mesh sleeve can safely enclose multiple cables, keeping them flowing in a seamless line to wherever they need to go before opening at the end to plug them in. If the sleeve is too long for your needs, you can easily cut it down to size with a regular pair of scissors. Don't assume it's weak, though; the sleeve is made of flexible, heat-resistant material, more than enough to protect the cables from punishment. It's also nontoxic, vital if you have pets or young children wandering around.
The base model is 1.2 inches wide and 10 feet long, though there are also wider, longer models. It has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 14,000 users, with reviewers loving it for tidying things up behind their desks. It's also good for more rugged purposes, like organizing the wires in an electrical cabinet, making it a good companion to tools for electrical work.
OHill Cable Clips secure cables and plugs to the desk
If you use a lot of different devices on your desk on a regular basis, such as a camera, a microphone, a controller, or others, you might need to leave all of your plugs hanging out for easy access. If you absolutely have to do that, don't leave them dangling over the edge of the desk or laying on the floor. It's unsafe and unsanitary, plus you're liable to accidentally step on them or run them over with your office chair.
If you need to keep cables and plugs secured in place, try using a few OHill Cable Clips, $8.97 on Amazon. They come in a pack of 16, with built-in closing grooves for one or more cables to run through. Each clip has an adhesive pad on the back; just clean the spot where you want to stick it, peel the tape off, and press it on. The clip will hold tight, even when grasping thicker or heavier cables. You can stick these clips on any flat surface to hold your loose connectors, whether it's devices on your computer desk or charging cables on your nightstand.
OHill Cable Clips have earned a 4.3 out of 5 rating from over 72,000 Amazon users. Reviewers enjoy how easy they are to install and how firmly they can stick to most solid, flat surfaces, making them truly multipurpose.
The D-Line Cable Management Box protects power strips on the floor
We're willing to bet that there's a power strip or surge protector under or behind your computer desk or TV stand, serving as a hub for any other nearby devices like speakers, monitors, or lamps. Power strips do help to keep things from getting tangled, but if they're just sitting out in the open, they're just as vulnerable to dust and grubby fingers.
For an extra layer of protection, stash your power strip in the D-Line Cable Management Box, available on Amazon in its large size for $29.99, though there's also a smaller model available for $22.99. This thick ABS plastic box has a click-lock lid for keeping large power strips safe from external hazards, Just place the strip in and feed any connected cords out through one of the openings in the back. Not only does this protect the power strip from hazards, it also helps to reduce any nearby clutter, making the entire area look neater in general. Over 13,000 users have given this box an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its spacious interior, easy installation, and aesthetically-pleasing design.
Users know best when it comes to cable management
A manufacturer can brag all day about how good its wares are for decluttering your desk space, but at the end of it, the users know best. This is why, to select the preceding products, we stuck to organizational devices with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars, backed by at least 10,000 user reviews.