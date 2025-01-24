5 Handy Cable Organizers To Help Eliminate Cluttered Chaos

An annoying little quirk that accompanies the general increase of reliance on electronics is a big tangle of cables behind desks and TV stands. No matter how careful you try to be, they always seem to end up tangled and scuffed. Unfortunately, that's the best-case scenario; worse comes to worst, your cables could be assaulted by your pets or manhandled by your young kids. It's inconvenient, it's unsafe, and you don't deserve to put up with any of it.

Advertisement

While there's not much you can do with the cables and plugs by themselves, with a little bit of outside assistance, you can manage your setup's cables. You can know exactly where each is coming and going, and be secure in the knowledge that no little hands or paws will be able to get at them. All you need are a few simple, readily available gadgets, and you'll turn your desk or TV space into a perfectly organized machine. For information on how we selected these items, check out our methodology at the end of this story.