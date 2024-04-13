5 Practical Ways To Manage Your PC Gaming Setup's Cables

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether building a new computer from scratch or setting up your triple-monitor gaming rig, keeping your cables neat and tidy will help your system look much cleaner and more premium. Unfortunately, cable management is often disregarded, with many preferring just hiding the mess of tangled wires.

While poor cable management is not among the biggest PC-building mistakes, it could impact the performance and aesthetics of your build. We're also not just talking about managing the cables inside your computer but also the wires that connect your peripherals, displays, and other accessories attached to your PC.

Cable management can take a lot of time and cost you some money in accessories. To help you manage your PC's cables inside and outside the case in the quickest possible way and save money on unnecessary expenses, these are some practical ways to manage your gaming PC's wires and cables.