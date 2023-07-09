5 Of The Best Budget PC Cases For Your Build
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
After reaching the checkout screen with a cart full of PC components, prospective builders are often surprised by how expensive a complete build can be. As a result, they often go back and opt for budget versions of the build's non-essential components to lower the price. Knowing what parts are and aren't worth cheapening out on is one of the 10 things builders need to know before building a PC. Any experienced PC builder will tell newbies that the PC case is the first component that gets chopped when attempting to save money.
Although not as flashy or ridiculous as top-of-the-line cases, budget cases can offer the same functionality as high-end cases for a fraction of the cost. But not everyone is looking for the same type of case. Some want a smaller case, others want a sleek looking one, while others just want one that hides the PC's unsightly cables. Regardless of which type you prefer, there are options that'll fit within your budget.
Thermaltake Core V1
The Thermaltake Core V1 is a black mini-tower case priced at $39.99 on Amazon. Designed with portability in mind, users will find this case a solid choice for LAN events or just providing some extra legroom under a desk. Its small stature is attributed to its cube-shaped chassis that offers a fair bit of customization. Users can alter the case's appearance by mixing and matching the interchangeable side panels. The case also offers extensive air and liquid cooling compatibility, allowing for even more customization.
As its description suggests, the Thermaltake Core V1 only supports Mini-ITX boards. This will come as a disappointment to those who have already picked up a full-sized ATX board. However, the good news is the space restriction does not apply to the graphics card. Because of the case's curved front panel, the Thermaltake Core V1 supports even the biggest graphics cards on the market.
DeepCool Macube 110
The DeepCool Macube 110 is a mid-tower case that can be picked up for $49.99 in black and $54.99 in white. This case is made for those minimalists out there, as instead of a mesh front panel, this case sports a solid panel that doesn't sacrifice airflow thanks to its side intake channels. The case also features a tempered glass side panel, allowing users to peer inside. However, unlike similar cases, the glass side panel does not require unscrewing to get off. Instead, the panel is latched via magnets, giving users quick access to the PC's hardware.
Although DeepCool Macube 110 only supports Micro-ATX motherboards, it makes up for it with its extended space to accommodate large graphics cards. The case also offers a GPU holder that prevents GPU sag. That said, it's worth noting that because the case only features one pre-installed fan, those who buy it will need to pick up a few more fans to get adequate airflow.
Thermaltake Versa H18 Black
The Thermaltake Versa H18 Black offers Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboard support for $49.99 on Amazon. Although it isn't winning any design awards, the blue LED strip on the front panel and the tempered glass side panel will be enough for most PC enthusiasts on a budget. Users should know, however, that the glass side panel needs to be unscrewed to open, making it less than ideal for those who like to tinker or clean the PC's innards frequently.
Where the Thermaltake Versa H18 really shines is in its storage and cable management. The large space behind the motherboard panel and under the pre-installed PSU shroud provides ample space for cable management. Additionally, two hidden 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch storage device mounts are on the backside of the case, satisfying most users' storage needs. This makes the Thermaltake Versa H18 a solid case for those that want to keep their storage and cables out of sight without breaking the bank.
The Zalman S2
The Zalman S2 is for those that want a case with an up-to-date design at a budget price. The front panel's horizontal grille sets it apart from cases at a similar price point. There are also two versions of the case to choose from, one with an acrylic glass side panel for $54.99 and a tempered glass version for $59.99 on Amazon. Those who value case presentation will want the tempered glass model, as the acrylic panel is tinted, letting less light in and out of the PC.
Another major selling point for this case is its versatility. The Zalman S2 supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards. This makes it compatible with most motherboards on the market. It also features seven PCI Expansion slots and three storage mounting bays, making the case fit the needs of most PC users. One of the downsides of this case is that it doesn't have much room between the back panel and the motherboard for cable management. This is something those cable-conscious builders out there will need to consider before pulling the trigger on this case.
Montech X3 Mesh
The Montech X3 Mesh is a mid-tower case that comes in black or white and features a tempered glass side panel. This versatile case supports Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX, and ATX boards. Readers may have already noticed that the price for the Montech X3 Mesh is a bit steeper than the other cases on this list, retailing at $69.99 on Amazon. Despite this, it still earns itself a spot on this budget list because it saves users money elsewhere. Specifically, the case's six built-in static RGB fans can save its user time and money.
After buying a case, more often than not, builders will need to go out and buy extra fans to keep the PC sufficiently cool. So, compared to the other cases on this list, this case comes to around the same price at the end of the day. This makes the Montech X3 Mesh a solid choice for those wanting a high airflow case right out of the box. However, it isn't a great option for those who plan on water cooling their PC, as the fans provided do not offer enough juice to power a radiator.